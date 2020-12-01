Central High School’s season ended Saturday with a 49-0 loss to undefeated Marist in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
However disappointing the ending, it was still a phenomenal season for running back Narada Levett. This year, he put up some eye-popping numbers, marking his as one of the most prolific and hard-to-tackle running backs in the state.
The Lions’ talented football player knows only one speed, and his high-energy approach to the game resulted in his rushing for over 1,700 yards and 18 TDs.
Levett has dreamed of playing college football since he was 4-years old, when he first stepped on the gridiron.
Despite his impressive numbers, Levett didn’t see time as a starter until his senior year.
His skill on the gridiron might be one of the best-kept secrets in the state.
Right now, Levett only has one college offer, Point University, but he hopes his body of work speaks for itself and that other colleges will come calling so he can weigh several options.
“To be honest, the recruiting process has been pretty slow,” he said. “I think if I had played more before my senior year, more people would have taken notice.”
The Lions’ running back is quick to share the praise for his impressive offensive numbers with his offensive line.
According to Levett, they do a great job of opening holes for him to run through.
“I think we might have had the best offensive line in the state,” he said.
Levett rushed for over 100 yards in his first seven games. In the team’s 49-28 victory over Villa Rica, he finished with 315 yards and four touchdowns.
He didn’t stop there. He also had two games in which he rushed for more than 200 yards.
His 216-yard, three-TD performance against Heard County and his 229 three-touchdown performance against McDonough were impressive in their own right.
However, he topped those numbers with a stunning 430-yard, four TD game against Northwest Whitfield.
The math tells the story. In just two games, the Villa Rica contest, and the North Westfield game, he rushed for 745 yards and eight touchdowns.
“I think after the Villa Rica game, we just kept it going,” he said.
Levett was the engine that kept the Central offense moving, clicking on all cylinders for the Lions.
He was definitely in great shape and the go-to guy when moving the first down sticks for the Lions with some big, powerful, and long runs.
“There were games where I carried the football a lot, but I think I just got better as the game went on,” he said.
In the contest against Northwest Whitefield, Levett rushed the ball 47 times. He also toted the football 37 times in the Villa Rica game and 42 times in the Heard County contest.
“I just never seemed to get tired,” he said
Levett is also one of the school’s top athletes on the Central track team.
The senior participates in the 100, 200, long jump, and the triple jump. He is also is a member of the school’s 4x100 relay team.
Playing through the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for Levett had his teammates, but they always tried to stay focused on the next game as they adjusted to their new normal.
One thing is for sure he never lost his love of the game despite the week-to-week uncertainty.
“We sort of approached it like it was going to be our last practice or our last game,” he said. “We just never knew from one day to the next what was going to happen.
