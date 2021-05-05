Lannom to lead Carrollton High cheering team

Special to The Times-Georgian
Brionna Lannom’s last season as an assistant competition cheerleading coach at Carrollton High School ended with a state championship win in February. She is now the head cheerleading coach for the Trojans and is ready for the upcoming season to begin.
Former head cheerleading coach Elizabeth Sanders said she is excited Lannom is her successor.
“I have had the honor of cheering with coach Lannom, coaching coach Lannom, coaching alongside coach Lannom, and cheering coach Lannom’s teams on,” said Sanders, who is transitioning to an assistant principal role at Carrollton High. “In each stage of watching her grow, I have been impressed. I look forward to watching coach Lannom lead the Carrollton cheerleading program. She truly is working for the betterment of the Trojan Nation. I can’t wait to cheer on the Trojans and coach Lannom in this next leadership phase.”
Lannom has been involved with cheerleading for nearly two decades.
“My very first cheerleading team was with a local recreation department. I quickly fell in love with the sport and started cheering on a travel competitive squad,” she said. “I moved to Carrollton to cheer at the University of West Georgia in 2012.”
Lannom has served as a community coach for the CHS cheerleading program since 2016.
Of the 12 seniors from last year’s GHSA Class 6A championship team, two will be cheering at the University of Georgia, one received a scholarship to attend Emmanuel College and join the acrobatic team, and another is moving to the next round of the University of Alabama cheerleading tryouts. To most, it would be an understatement to say the cheerleading program at CHS strives for excellence.
Lannom said she is looking forward to continuing her career with the Trojans.
“I am most excited to continue to build relationships throughout the Carrollton community,” she said. “Carrollton has brought me some of the most influential people in my life and I can’t wait to instill all I have learned into this program. The team this year is full of talented young ladies and we are ready to work hard for this upcoming season.”