Carrollton’s Lady Trojans, still a bit plagued with injuries, took their first loss of the season against the Dalton Catamounts. Dalton is now 11-2 on the season and 6-1 in region play. Carrollton falls to 14-1 on the season and 5-1 in region play. Dalton now owns first place in Region 5 AAAAAA.
The Temple Lady Tigers had a rather tough loss to Callaway on Tuesday with a score of 61-25. Temple moves to 3-8 on the season, and Callaway improves to 9-3.
The Mt. Zion Lady Eagles picked up a big region win on Tuesday against Drew Charter at a score of 54-20. Mt. Zion moves to 13-5 on the season and adds an important region win to their resume.
The Lady Lions got a big win over Cedartown on Tuesday with a score of 42-13. Central approaches 500 at 7-8 on the season and 3-2 in region play. Cedartown has struggled all season long and falls to 2-8.
The Carrollton Trojans’ boys picked up a cool 70-37 win on Tuesday against a Dalton team that has yet to win a game this season. The Trojans take one more step toward the 500 mark at 8-9, and Dalton falls to 0-12.
The Temple Tigers fell to the Callaway Cavaliers on Tuesday at a score of 46-33. Notably, for the Tigers, Shemar Wicker had 10 points, and Jikorian Boykin had 9 points and 9 rebounds. Temple falls to 7-5, and Callaway goes to 9-4.
The Mt. Zion Eagles played well despite a large scoring performance by Drew Charter School Senior Academy. After this 85-42 loss, Mt. Zion drops to 4-12 on the season, and Drew Charter improves to 11-1.
The Central Lions won a very close game on Tuesday at a score of 37-35. Cedartown had several opportunities near the end of the game to tie or win the game, but Central locked up on defense and Cedartown couldn’t get a shot to fall. Central is 10-5. Cedartown goes to 4-8.