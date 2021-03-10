Lady Trojans set to meet top-ranked Westlake for state title

When the Carrollton High Lady Trojans take to the court Friday at the Macon Coliseum for the Georgia High School Association Class AAAAAA state title game, they will attempt to do something nobody else has done in four years: dethrone Westlake as the reigning state champs.
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
Westlake’s dominance hasn’t gone unnoticed on the national stage. The three-time state champs in Class AAAAAAA are currently ranked 10th in the latest MaxPreps National poll and enter the contest with a 19-0 record.
Both Carrollton and Westlake — moved down to Class AAAAAA before the current season — won their region titles and rarely made it easy on their opponents. Carrollton has outscored its opponents 2,107-1070, while Westlake’s numbers have been just as impressive. The Lady Lions have outscored their opponents 1,397-669.
Carrollton comes into the state championship with a 30-1 overall record and a 22-game winning streak. Their only loss came early in the season when it fell to McEachern three days before Christmas.
Carrollton head coach Shon Thomaston called the defeat a learning experience that only made the Lady Trojans better as they cruised through the rest of their competition.
The state title game will feature two talented players who are headed to the SEC. Carrollton’s De’Mauri Flournoy is headed to Vanderbilt, while Westlake’s Raven Johnson will play at South Carolina.
Flournoy has shown her outstanding ball-handling ability throughout the season but also been a huge scoring threat for the Lady Trojans. In the team’s 73-48 victory over Lovejoy to reach Friday’s state title game, she finished with 32-points.
Flournoy has the ability to take the ball inside on fast-break layups or pull up and shoot a long-range 3-pointer.
Johnson enters the contest for Westlake as the Region 4-AAAAAA Player of the Year. She is averaging 15.5 points per game.
However, Johnson doesn’t come into the contest as Westlake’s leading scorer. That honor goes to junior Ta’Niya Latson, who is averaging 23.1 points per game.
Flournoy is not alone in her ability to get things done on the basketball court for the Lady Trojans. Jenee Edwards is the Lady Trojans’ only other senior and has contributed timely baskets and solid defense in Carrollton run to the state title.
Kehinde Obasuyi and Shamari Vaughn connected on clutch 3-pointers in the victory against Lovejoy.
In addition to beating Lovejoy, Carrollton also knocked off Lanier 68-33, Sequoyah 64-43, and Hughes 49-40.
Westlake has returned to the state title game for the fourth year in a row with a dominating performance since entering the state tournament.
The Lady Lions beat Northside-Warner Robins 85-30, Brunswick 84-36, Kell 55-46, and River Ridge 68-30.
All games will be streamed live on NFHS Network and Georgia Public Broadcasting will simulcast the NFHS Network feed for all 4A, 6A and 7A finals as well as the 2A girls final and the 5A boys final.
Tickets are $15 at the ticket office.