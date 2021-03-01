The Carrollton High Lady Trojans advanced to the Class 6A Elite 8 in the Georgia High School Association girls basketball tournament with a 64-43 second-round victory over Sequoyah Friday.
The Lady Trojans will now play Langston Hughes High School of Fairburn, which beat Rockdale County 61-56 in another second-round pairing. The Trojans will host the game for the right to move on to the Class 6A semifinals. It tips off at 6 tonight, and tickets are $7 each.
On Monday morning, GHSA executive director Robin Hines did a ‘universal coin toss’ to determine semifinal hosts in games featuring similar region seeds. Carrollton’s girls are No. 1 from Region 5-6A, and the winner of their game tonight meets the winner between undefeated Buford and Lovejoy. Hines’ toss favored Carrollton as it is on the top half of a potential bracket with Buford.
Carrollton improved to 28-1 and stretched its winning streak to 20 games in a row Friday.
In other girls’ action, Mt. Zion closed out one of the best years in school history with an 84-56 loss to Greenville in the second round of the Class A tournament. Mt. Zion advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 62-34 win over Hancock Central. The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 21-8 record.
The team also went undefeated against every school in the Carroll County School system with wins over Temple, Central, Villa Rica and three wins over region rival Bowdon. These achievements occurred with a roster of one senior, three juniors, eight sophomores and one freshman.
The leading scorers in the final game were the leaders for the season: Jordan Kierbow led the way 24 points (a season average of 19.6 points per game) and Zoey Holland scored 16 points (a season average of 10.2 points per game).
Heard County ended its season at the girls Class AAA Sweet 16 with a 54-46 loss to Fannin County. The Lady Braves won their first-round game against Banks County 49-42. Heard County finished the season with a 20-6 record. Bowdon lost a girls first-round Class A playoff game to Georgia Military 54-52. The Lady Red Devils finished the season with a 9-12 overall record.
In boys action, Bowdon was ranked among the state’s top Class A teams throughout the season but ended the campaign with a first-round loss to Warren County 78-70. The Red Devils ended the season with a 21-6 record.
In the Class AA boys tournament, Heard Couty lost to Raburn County 70-50 in the first round. Heard County ended the season with an 11-15 record. Temple also dropped a first-round game to Banks County 69-40 in the Class AA tournament. Temple ended the season with a 14-13 record.
In Class AAAA action, Central lost to Miller Grove 54-40 in a first-round contest. The Lions ended the season with an 18-11 record. In the Class AAAAA tournament, Villa Rica lost to Clarke Central in the second round 71-57. The Wildcats ended the season with a 14-12 record.