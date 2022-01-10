Aggressive defense and team offense have led the Lady Trojans to a historic undefeated status this year, and they continued this trend on Friday with a 55-41 win over the Douglas County Lady Tigers, but it did not come without a cost.
Carrollton’s boys had to overcome their own share of adversity to come away with an 82-80 overtime win, as a strong Douglas County team was up by two points with 3.8 seconds to go in the fourth.
The Lady Trojans started a bit slow for their high standards in the first couple minutes, hitting only one three from Jasmine Jones in the first minute and a half, but after that, it was the Madison Swint show.
Swint had seven points in the first, and the rest of the team spread the ball around to combine for 12 points. Douglas county only came away with three points in the first to make the score 19-3.
The story of the second quarter was Kanija Daniel’s leg injury. Daniel had a layup off a steal to begin the second quarter, and the game looked as though it would easily fall into the hands of the Trojans. However, a couple of plays later, Daniel fell to the hardwood grasping her lower left leg.
Daniel was assisted off the court and did not play for the rest of the game.
With the absence of Daniel, the rest of the Lady Trojan team was forced to step up their production, and they delivered.
Douglas County fought back to decrease the deficit in the second half with better defense and some aggressive drives and baskets from Whitni Mitchell, Daija Preston, Destiny Davis, and others. Jasmine Jones kicked it up for the Trojans in the second half, however, and Swint continued to play well, and with 6:09 left in the game, the Lady Trojans were still up by double digits at 49-28.
Davis and the Tigers fought hard in the final minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough, as the Trojans took the win.
Watkins’ foul shots send Trojans to OT win
Carrollton trailed by two points with 3.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and still won the game.
The Trojans were able to force the game into overtime with two clutch foul shots from O’Brien Watkins, and they used the momentum and a home crowd advantage to win 82-80.
At the tip, it looked as though Douglas County might run away with the game. The Tigers went on an 8-0 run in the first minute thanks to baskets from Jaylen Gunn, Jamal Momom, and Chris Ruise. This forced the Trojans to call a timeout, and they came out of it with a plan. The Trojans deployed a full-court press attack on defense that began to force turnovers that turned into points. Trojans Maleke Terry and Watkins both had steals that they turned into scores in this first quarter sequence, but Douglas County still led 21-16 at the end of the first.
The Trojans still had some work to do.
Keshaun Pace and Watkins went off for Carrollton in the second quarter. These two guided the Trojans on a run by coming away with steals, baskets, and assist opportunities. Pace drove inside and threw an assist to Hudson Blackmon for three, and with that, the Trojans had combined for a 20-6 run in the second quarter that gave Carrollton the lead at 36-27.
After this mark, though, the Tigers went on a run of their own through Braeden Uhuru, Cole Henry, and others, and the Tigers cut the Trojan lead all the way down to 38-37 at halftime.
The game stayed close throughout.
The late fourth quarter was perhaps the craziest part of the game.
Douglas County had used an outstanding offensive performance by Gunn to go up by two at 63-61 with 2:09 on the fourth quarter clock. Shortly after, Carrollton’s Watkins took the inbound pass from midcourt, drove, spun, and took a foul with his layup. He added on his free throw, and the Trojans went up by one. Gunn and Watkins exchanged scores on either end. Gunn went back into the paint and got fouled. He made one of two shots, and the game was tied at 66-66. Gunn went back for more, and this time he sent the ball rolling over the rim and into the net. Douglas County was up by two with less than thirty seconds in the game. Carrollton had to move quickly. The ball was in the hands of Watkins, and he drove to the basket. Douglas County fouled him, and the basket did not fall. With 3.8 seconds left, there were only two options left: make the foul shots or lose. Watkins chose the first option, and the crowd went wild with each shot.
Carrollton went on a 9-4 run through the first three minutes of OT, and Douglas County could not find their way back into the game. The Tigers hit a last-second layup to make the final score a two-point game, but the overtime period belonged to the Trojans, who came away with the two-point win.