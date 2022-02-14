TEMPLE — It was Senior Night in Temple with the Lady Tigers hosting Bremen High School. In the two teams’ previous matchup this season Temple won by eight in overtime.
On Friday, the Lady Tigers got a 48-43 win.
Both teams were coming in with a lot to prove as they were both riding losing streaks and both lost big in their previous games.
The game began with the Tigers winning the jump ball and they scored the first points of the game. Bremen got off to a slow start and did not score for the first two minutes.
Bremen came out running a lot of pick and rolls, while Temple was running a lot of isolations with point guard Jayda Smith. Both teams struggled to make shots in the first quarter.
Bremen’s Alli Augustin deflected several shots. In fact, due to the strong defense no teams scored in the final two minutes of the quarter with Temple leading 9-4.
At the start of the second quarter Temple got off to a quick start with a 3-pointer from Jayda Smith. It would be her first three of 10 points in the quarter. Bremen got on the board after some free throws, then picked up momentum quickly.
The Lady Tigers were plagued with turnovers while Bremen was able to get to the foul line. Five of Augustin’s nine points in the quarter came from the free throw line
Temple was hitting from beyond the arc, but Bremen continued to cause turnovers by keeping the paint locked down.
However, thanks to some late Bremen fouls in the quarter, Temple maintained the lead at halftime 24 -18.
To start the second half, Temple scored on a layup from Mackenna Nix who was Temple’s fixture of their third quarter offense with six points.
Bremen then chimed in with free throws from Mary House who also scored six points in the quarter. Bremen brought on a strong defensive presence and Temple continued to foul. This led Bremen to tie the game at 30-30 with three minutes to go in the third quarter.
Despite sloppy play on offense, Temple held on to the lead thanks to key play on both ends of the floor from Mackenna Nix. The Lady Tigers led 37-31 with one quarter to go.
To start the final quarter, Temple got a layup from Krishaiya Robinson. However, both teams went on a scoring spree. Bremen answered with a 3-pointer from Mary House who scored all of Bremen’s points in the fourth quarter. Temple then countered with a 3-pointer of their own from Senior Bryna Smith.
Both teams trying to stop the offensive surge began to foul heavily. This caused Bremen to call a timeout with four and a half minutes to go to try and change the momentum.
Bremen entered back into the game running a press defense to try and stop Temple from getting past the backcourt. Alli Augustin kept drawing fouls to get to the line, but Temple kept matching every drive and slowly began to pull away. House led the game in scoring with 15 points. Temple finished the season 8 -15 and Bremen 9 -14. With the win Temple swept their season series versus the Lady Blue Devils.