Lady Lions not settling for second place second time around

Central High School's girls softball team has a score to settle and a championship to win in Columbus this weekend when Coach David McKenna's Lady Lions go after the Class AAAA State Championship they narrowly lost last season.
Led by star pitcher Carley Fuller, the Lady Lions turned in a 30-2 overall record and 16-2 Region mark. The junior hurler, who also plays the infield when not in the circle, has notched 19 wins and four no-hitters in her three years at Central. She was named the Region 7AAAA Pitcher of the Year.
At the plate, Fuller certainly holds her own with the bat based on a .326 batting average.
"She is certainly one of our most versatile and valuable players," Central head coach David McKenna said when discussing Fuller's relatively short, but highly productive career under his tutelage.
"Karley is a good student and an outstanding work ethic," McKenna said, "and she should certainly be a fine player in college. I think her future in college will be as a pitcher. "
"There are a lot of schools looking at her and a few have offered scholarships, but she is not at liberty at this time to disclose who they are," he noted.
Aside from playing softball which she has been doing since she was 8-years old, McKenna said that her goal in the college classrooms is the prepare for a career in a medically related field.
"I just want to win state this weekend and make up for last year when we lost to Heritage in the championship game" Fuller said.
"We've got a good chance at doing that. I've got a great bunch of teammates behind me. We have a great bond on and off the field. I have their backs and they have mine," she said firmly.
For Coach McKenna, he is in his 17th season coaching girls high school softball, including the past eight for the Lady Lions. Two of his former players, Emily Williams and Taylor Funk went on to collegiate softball careers at Mississippi State and Morehead State University.
Central's first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and are hoping to dodge a sketchy weather forecast where rain is likely in the morning hours.
A win in their opener will put them playing either Cedartown or Madison County at 9 p.m. Thursday night. The same two possibilities exist in the loser's bracket as well with game time set for noon on Friday.