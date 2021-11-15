Lady Lions flag football team has shot at playoffs in first season

Last year, the Georgia High School Association added girls flag football to its list of sanctioned competitive programs for public high schools in the state, and this fall Central High School organized the sport.
According to Coach Mike Townson, the Lady Lions have a shot at making the playoffs in their inaugural season. His team took a 4-6 record going into Monday’s pair of games at Riverwood before hosting North Springs at Lions Field for 6 and 7 p.m. games on Wednesday.
The playoffs are scheduled to kick off Nov. 30.
“Yes, we have a chance at the playoffs,” Townson said, “but we need to win three out of our next four to have a great shot, but 2-2 might get us in.”
Townson said that he was very pleased with team’s first year of play, especially playing in a higher classification. Central, a Class 4A school, is competing in the GHSA’s Division 2 alignment of the sport which includes Class 5A and 6A schools. Consequently, the Lady Lions are going up against larger schools.
He noted that Central High is the only school in the area that is fielding a girls flag football team. Townson is being assisted by Bryan Jackson and Britney Mount.
“One of our students, Elisa Robinson, met with our administration last year about the possibility of starting the sport at Central,” Towson said, “so she is responsible for it happening. She approached me about coaching the team, and I thought it would be a great way to get back into football.”
Townson coached football for 14 years previously in Georgia, but focused on building the men’s soccer team when he came to Central.
Central has recorded a two wins against New Manchester, split two games each with Lithia Springs and Langston Hughes, and dropped a pair of contests to both Westlake and Douglas County to compile a 4-6 season mark going into Monday’s games at Riverwood.
“We continue to get better each week,” Townson added.
Sophomore Kamry McEwen leads the state in rushing with with 746 yards rushing in 10 games. She also stars on defense with 34 tackles and 10 sacks.
Freshman Payton Blair with 29 tackles and 7 sacks and junior Neziah Barge, who has notched five interceptions, are also standouts on defense for the Lady Lions.