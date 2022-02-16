Lady Eagles win region championship in OT

Mt. Zion’s Lady Eagle basketball team bested Armuchee last Saturday to advance to the championship game this Tuesday. The Lady Eagles fought hard for a 50-45 overtime victory over Trion for the region championship.
The first quarter was scoreless until Trion’s I’ziah McCutchins hit a free throw and Jenna Mosley threw down a score off an offensive rebound. Aubree Weaver added on a three, and the Lady Bulldogs were up 6-0 early. However, Mt. Zion came back quickly. Jordan Kierbow had a score off a Zoey Holland assist, Holland made a jump shot, and Kierbow sent a couple foul shots to tie the game up at 6-6 midway through the first.
Shaniah Farley and Trion’s Mosely exchanged scores, and it was 8-8. With less than a minute left, Kinzleigh Turner flushed a three from the right wing. Trion added on a baseline jumper and a foul shot after this, and it was 14-8 Trion going into the second.
Shaniah Farley had the first score of the second with a three off a baseline inbound play, and Kierbow followed it up with a strong shot in the paint. Then, a Holland free throw tied the game back up at 14 apiece. Amaria King gave the Lady Eagles the lead with a short jump shot in the lane, and what followed was a series of foul shots by both teams that tied it back up at 17-17. Holland laid in a score that got the lead back, but Trion followed with a three from McCutchins. Trion led by one point until King went in for another score in the paint, getting fouled in the process. Mt. Zion had a slim 21-20 lead at halftime.
The Lady Eagles started the third quarter with a quick pass to King for a layup. Trion responded with a right-wing three from Turner, but the Lady Eagles kept pace with a baseline shot from Shaniah Farley. Mt. Zion was up 25-23, but Turner banked home another three, this time from the left wing, and Trion had the lead.
Mt. Zion called a timeout with 3:32 left in the third. Trion added to their lead after the timeout with an and-one play from Aubree Weaver and a demoralizing score from Ransley Lawrence off a full-court pass on an inbound. Kierbow and King added on three points before the fourth, but Trion had a 34-28 lead.
The fourth quarter scores began with a free throw from Nesaiah Farley and an Emily Bird rebound and score off the second shot. It was 34-31 until Trion’s Lawrence had a pair of scores from inside to give the Lady Bulldogs a 38-31 lead.
Later in the fourth, Mt. Zion’s Kierbow converted on an and-one to cut it to a four point game at 38-34. There were three and a half minutes left in the game.
The next few plays were vital to the outcome of the game. First, Mt. Zion’s Bird hit a three from the right corner that cut the game to just one point at 38-37. Trion tried to hold onto their lead by passing the ball around to kill some time, but Mt. Zion finally got a takeaway thanks to the shot clock. Mt. Zion took the ball and went in for a score, but Trion drew a charge that gave the Lady Bulldogs the ball back. However, Shaniah Farley came away with the ball after a quick steal, and she drove down the court and pulled up for a shot that gave Mt. Zion the 39-38 lead with just 39.3 seconds left. In the final seconds, Trion’s Mosley was fouled at the basket. She missed the first shot and made the second, and this essentially sent the game to overtime at 39-39.
Mt. Zion outscored Trion 8-0 through the first two and a half minutes of overtime. Trion fought back with three quick scores of their own, however, and the game was 47-45 until Mt. Zion’s Holland splashed a three from the left wing with 15.3 seconds left. The Lady Eagle defense held for the final 15 seconds, and it was a 50-45 region championship victory for Mt. Zion.