Towns County visited Mt. Zion in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday night. The visiting Lady Indians went home with a 63-42 loss, advancing the Lady Eagles to the second round.
Towns County won the jump ball, and they got on the scoreboard right away with a layup from Tabitha Barnes.
Towns County entered the game using press defense which kept Mt. Zion scoreless for the first minute and a half. Mt. Zion got on the scoreboard with two three pointers in a row from Jordan Kierbow. With press defense working for Towns County, Mt. Zion decided to fight fire with fire and enter the same defense, and this increased the pace of the game.
Towns County did not react well to pressure, and this caused them to constantly turn over the ball. When Towns County was able to get shots off, Mt. Zion dominated in rebounds on both ends. Towns County started to gain momentum as Barnes made three pointers on back-to-back drives.
Mt. Zion was trying to keep up, and Kierbow made her third three pointer of the quarter. With a couple of free throws, she put up 11 for the quarter. Towns County continued to turn the ball over. With sloppy passing and travels, they struggled to find a single shot attempt. On the contrary, Mt. Zion dominated with fast breaks and quick possessions. After the first quarter, Mt. Zion was up 13-12.
The first points of the second quarter came from a three pointer from Mt. Zion’s Shaniah Farley. Towns County continued to play press defense to try and slow down Mt. Zion. Both teams began to play sloppily with constant turnovers. Mt. Zion later took control as the slowed down the pace, and they stretched their lead to double digits. Mt. Zion ran the floor and continued to dominate with rebounds. They were taking care of easy opportunities. At halftime Mt. Zion was up 30-17.
To start the third quarter neither team could get anything going. Due to tight defense and turnovers no one could make a shot. The scoring finally began two minutes in with a three from Towns County’s Sarah Shook who had a 16-point third quarter. Mt. Zion was slipping, so they re-entered press defense. Kierbow continued to be productive as well. She dominated at the foul line to keep Mt. Zion’s momentum going. Towns County worked through the paint to try and change the momentum. While they did take advantage opportunities, including three pointers from Shook, Towns County continued to struggle with turnovers. Going into the final quarter the Lady Eagles led 45-33.
To begin the final quarter, Towns County drew constant fouls. During the quarter they went to the foul line nine times. Towns County re-entered press to force several Mt. Zion turnovers. Nesaiah Farley finally got the scoring going for the Eagles with a layup a minute and half into the quarter.
After that, the Mt. Zion momentum came back and never left. They continued to dominate with rebounds and forced turnovers. They brought the lead all the way up to 20 with a three pointer from Zoey Holland with three minutes to go. The lead never went back under 20.