Mt. Zion played Armuchee for the semifinal round of the girls’ region tournament on Saturday. The Lady Eagles stayed in the lead for the majority of the game despite a some surges by Armuchee, and they finished with a 58-43 win and a ticket to the Region Championship against Trion.
Mt. Zion started the game with a 6-2 run thanks to an opening score down the lane from Jordan Kierbow, a couple foul shots from Shaniah Farley, and a score from Amaria King. Later in the quarter, however, Mt. Zion had some trouble getting a rebound on either end, and after Armuchee’s Chloe Shaw grabbed an offensive rebound and layed it in, it was a one-point game at 11-10. Zoe Holland hit a three later to extend the Lady Eagles’ lead, but Armuchee kept pace after Shaw threw down the last score of the first quarter, and it was 14-12 Eagles at the end of the first.
The first action of the second period was an exchange of foul shots. After that, Armuchee went on a 5-0 run that included another Shaw score and a three from Emily McBurnett. This gave Armuchee their first lead at 18-17. However, it did not last very long, as Mt. Zion went on a 8-0 run including back-to-back threes from Shaniah Farley and Holland, and Armuchee called a timeout down 25-18. The last score of the half was a King score off a long pass from Kierbow, and this put the Eagles up by 9 at the half, 30-21.
Mt. Zion came out of the half with a quick corner three from Holland, but Armuchee found a couple scores inside the arc to make it 33-25. Shortly after, Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright called a wise timeout on a play that almost resulted in a loss of possession for the Eagles. Armuchee continued to narrow the gap after the timeout with a 6-2 run that made it 35-31, and coach Wright called another timeout, this time with just under four minutes to go in the third. Mt. Zion went on a 6-0 run after that timeout, and they carried that lead into the fourth at 43-34.
The teams continued to play each other closely, but Mt. Zion was able to slowly extend their lead, outscoring Armuchee 15-9 in the fourth to finish with a 58-43 win. Zoey Holland finished the game with 19 points, Amaria King had 13, Jordan Kierbow finished with 12, and Emily McBurnett had nine off three 3-pointers.
The Lady Eagles will advance to the Region Championship to play Trion at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Armuchee High School.