Mt. Zion Girls action shot

Mt. Zion’s Shaniah Farley dribbles down the court in a 58-43 semi-final win against Armuchee.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Mt. Zion played Armuchee for the semifinal round of the girls’ region tournament on Saturday. The Lady Eagles stayed in the lead for the majority of the game despite a some surges by Armuchee, and they finished with a 58-43 win and a ticket to the Region Championship against Trion.

Mt. Zion started the game with a 6-2 run thanks to an opening score down the lane from Jordan Kierbow, a couple foul shots from Shaniah Farley, and a score from Amaria King. Later in the quarter, however, Mt. Zion had some trouble getting a rebound on either end, and after Armuchee’s Chloe Shaw grabbed an offensive rebound and layed it in, it was a one-point game at 11-10. Zoe Holland hit a three later to extend the Lady Eagles’ lead, but Armuchee kept pace after Shaw threw down the last score of the first quarter, and it was 14-12 Eagles at the end of the first.

The first action of the second period was an exchange of foul shots. After that, Armuchee went on a 5-0 run that included another Shaw score and a three from Emily McBurnett. This gave Armuchee their first lead at 18-17. However, it did not last very long, as Mt. Zion went on a 8-0 run including back-to-back threes from Shaniah Farley and Holland, and Armuchee called a timeout down 25-18. The last score of the half was a King score off a long pass from Kierbow, and this put the Eagles up by 9 at the half, 30-21.

Mt. Zion came out of the half with a quick corner three from Holland, but Armuchee found a couple scores inside the arc to make it 33-25. Shortly after, Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright called a wise timeout on a play that almost resulted in a loss of possession for the Eagles. Armuchee continued to narrow the gap after the timeout with a 6-2 run that made it 35-31, and coach Wright called another timeout, this time with just under four minutes to go in the third. Mt. Zion went on a 6-0 run after that timeout, and they carried that lead into the fourth at 43-34.

The teams continued to play each other closely, but Mt. Zion was able to slowly extend their lead, outscoring Armuchee 15-9 in the fourth to finish with a 58-43 win. Zoey Holland finished the game with 19 points, Amaria King had 13, Jordan Kierbow finished with 12, and Emily McBurnett had nine off three 3-pointers.

The Lady Eagles will advance to the Region Championship to play Trion at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Armuchee High School.

