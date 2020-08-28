Bremen High School outclassed cross-county rival Haralson County High School in a 10-0, four-inning win at home Thursday in their first region victory.
The Lady Blue Devils tallied 14 hits, and their sole pitcher allowed no runs to the Lady Rebels.
Senior Elizabeth Wester went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs for Bremen. Junior Ella Harrod and sophomore Zoe Cook also scored two runs, with Cook adding an RBI.
Also, junior Ella Smith went 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and one run for Bremen.
Bremen High School head softball coach Mick Harper said it was a team effort across the lineup, each player executed the fundamentals well to secure two to three runs each inning.
On the defensive side, junior pitcher Lindsey Haley played the entire game on the mound. She gave up no runs, struck out three, and only allowed four hits and one walk. Lindsey closed
The Lady Rebels surrendered 14 hits and 10 runs to Bremen, and struck out two of their players.
Bremen brings their overall record to 7-3 and tally their first win in the region to 1-1.
“We’re excited to be 7-3, but we also realize we’re trying to build toward the end of the season and get better each game,” Harper said.
The Lady Blue Devils will take on Rockmart High School at home around 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.
