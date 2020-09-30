Residents who want to participate in this weekend’s Fourth Annual Green Run 5K race hosted by Keep Carroll Beautiful still have time to register for the event.
The race will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the GreenBelt trailhead next to the Target in Carrollton, 1129 S. Park St.
The Green Run has been traditionally held outdoors and there will be plenty of space to safely social distance this year. However, Keep Carroll Beautiful organizers are offering a virtual option for those who want to run the race and support the organization on any date they choose.
Participants can sign up online at runsignup.com and searching “Green Run” on the website. The registration fee is $35, and runners have until midnight on Oct. 2 to sign up online. But runners can also sign up the day of the race.
Race packets are distributed to participants, and these include a T-shirt and runner’s bib. A participation medal upon completion of the race is also given to each runner.
Virtual runners can pick up their packets and medals from the Keep Carroll Beautiful office either by appointment or during the Early Packet Pickup event tonight from 5-6:30 p.m., or on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The office is located next to Tanner Hospital at 605 Dixie St., and masks are encouraged.
From there, runners will follow the path toward the Carrollton City Schools and down Ben Scott Boulevard before turning onto the shaded section of the GreenBelt along Buffalo Creek.
Runners will then conquer the hill before the Hay’s Mill trailhead and pass Laura’s Park, getting on the bridge over the Buffalo Creek Shoals.
After a sharp turn and quick downhill lead to the Hays Mill Road underpass, joggers will reach the turnaround point to head back to Target.
Keep Carroll Beautiful leaders are encouraging everyone to maintain a social distance of six feet before and after the race. Masks are required during race packet pick-ups and for signing up on the day of the event.
Awards will begin at 9 a.m. and, if needed, the runners will be staggered in smaller groups to comply with CDC recommendations and state guidelines on large gatherings.
The organization has been around since 2005 and uses the funds from this race to host community recycling events, beautification efforts and litter clean-ups throughout the year. Through education and other programs, the group “works toward the goal of a clean, green, safe and beautiful community,” according to their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.