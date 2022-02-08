With the caliber of their returning starters, the Central Lions soccer team has some lofty expectations.
Central’s boys’ soccer team featur four preseason All-State selections going into the 2022 season. The Lions are now 2-1 early in the season, their only loss to the fifth-ranked team in the state in class AAAA, Druid Hills.
Head coach Mike Townson highlighted his top players going into this year’s season, including Bennett Little, Brennen Little, Gio Perez, Camden Jones, and Spencer Knoll.
Bennett Little, a senior, set multiple school records last season for the Lions. He was selected as an All-State player last year, and he was picked preseason All-State for this 2022 season.
Brennen Little, a sophomore, enters the year as a second year starter. He also enters as a preseason All-State selection for the 2022 season. Townson says Brennen Little will be asked to produce most of Central’s scoring this season.
Gio Perez, a senior, plays outside midfielder for Central. He broke the Lions’ assist record last season. Townson says Perez has an incredible work rate. Perez was also selected as preseason All-State for 2022.
Camden Jones, a junior, is a keeper and one of the leaders of Central’s soccer team. He is coming off a great sophomore season with multiple shutouts. Townson says Jones will anchor Central’s defense this season.
Spencer Knoll, a sophomore, plays center back for the Lions. Knoll is another key part of Central’s defensive play, as Townson says he is very physical and has great one-on-one defending skills. Knoll is yet another preseason All-State selection for the Lions.
“Our goal each year is to win a region championship and fight for a State Championship," Towson said. "We have lots of individual talent and skills if we can just blend them to shape this team. We play in the toughest region in all classifications, which includes state champs Southeast Whitfield. This is why we play such a rigorous non-region schedule to help us prepare for our region.”