Oak Mountain junior Hollis Engel started out as a gymnast.
Jump ahead a few years later and she traded balance beams and floor exercises for the volleyball court, and it’s been a perfect fit ever since for the Lady Warriors’ outside hitter.
Recently, Engel helped lead Oak Mountain to the GISA State Championship with a win over Augusta Prep.
Engel and her Oak Mountain teammates dropped the first set in the state title match 25-17 before rallying to take the next three sets, 25-14, 25-19 and 25-15.
Engel discovered the game of volleyball thanks to a growth spurt that made volleyball a better fit than gymnastics for the young athlete.
“I really got too tall for gymnastics,” she said. “I fell in love with volleyball and stuck with it.”
The GISA allows athletes to compete for their school’s varsity programs starting in the eighth grade and Engel has been earning volleyball accolades for the last four years.
Her list of volleyball accomplishments includes being named to the All-State team the last three years and earning All-Region recognition four times
She has also earned the respect of her teammates and head coach thanks to her leadership on and off the court.
Engel was named Oak Mountain’s team captain heading into her junior year.
“She is a leader both on and off the court and always values the team over self,” head coach Britney Mount said.
Engel has elevated her play every year, according to Mount.
“She has improved as a passer and gotten to some incredible balls to keep points alive,” Mount said.
Mount is glad to have her All-State player back for another year as the Lady Warriors’ try to defend their title.
“She has a great future in volleyball if she chooses to pursue it,” she said.
Engel has improved her high school game thanks to participation with her club team, A-5South in Peachtree City.
“It is so intense at the club level,” she said. “When I was younger we scrimmaged with older players and that always made me better. We also played in tournaments every weekend.”
Engel has also turned her passion for the game into participating in the growing sport of beach volleyball.
Engel trains with John Marsh, who coaches beach volleyball at Mercer University in Macon.
Beach volleyball is played on a shorter court layered with sand with only two players on a side, but the game follows most of the same rules as traditional volleyball.
“It’s a lot of fun and very intense,” she said. “I am not sure about playing regular volleyball in college, but I know I want to keep playing beach volleyball.”
Engel models her beach volleyball game after Olympian April Ross.
Ross won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics and a bronze at the 2016 games in Rio.
Whether Engel is playing traditional volleyball inside for her high school or club team or on a sandy beach volleyball court, her teammates and coach know she will always play the game with passion.
She is already thinking about next year’s high school season and helping the Lady Warriors repeat as state champs.
“With hard work I think we can win it again, she said.
