The stadium lights will be illuminated again Friday night at both Villa Rica and Carrollton High Schools as the two football teams play host to GHSA Elite 8 playoff contests.
Carrollton, which beat Alcovy on the road last week, will entertain Westlake in the Class 6-A playoffs, while Villa Rica takes on Blessed Trinity in the Class 5-A playoffs.
Westlake Lions (10-2) at Carrollton Trojans (11-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Westlake beat Kennesaw Mountain 45-10 in second-round game. Carrollton beat Alcovy 43-21.
Series Record: Carrollton leads 2-0.
What to Know: Tonight's contest features two teams with rich football traditions. Westlake has been playing football since 1988 and has produced more than 300 victories and nine region titles. Carrollton first played football in 1909 and has compiled 706 wins, 31 region titles and seven state titles including their last one in 1998 when the late head coach Ben Scott led the team to a 14-1 record. This year Carrollton stumbled just one time under first-year head coach Joey King when it fell to Rome. The Trojans have won seven games in a row, including beating Creekview and Alcovy in the playoffs to set up the showdown with the Lions. Carrollton has outscored its opponents 511-218. Westlake enters the contest as a No. 2 seed out of Region 5-AAAAAA. The Wildcats’ only region loss was to Langston Hughes in a close 31-24 contest. Westlake has won six in a row and outscored its opponents 471-149.
Where to Find Game: Kiss 102.7
Blessed Trinity Titans (8-4) at Villa Rica Wildcats (9-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Blessed Trinity beat Woodward 28-13 in the second round. Villa Rica beat Harris County 34-21.
Series Record: First Meeting:
What to Know: Blessed Trinity comes into the contest with plenty of momentum on its side after knocking off previously unbeaten Woodward Academy last week. Villa Rica is headed to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1991. The Wildcats bring plenty of playoff tradition into the Class AAAAA playoff contest. Villa Rica first played football in 1947 and has compiled five region titles. The squad won a state title in 1986 when head coach Scott Swafford led the Wildcats to high school football’s elite prize. This year under the direction of first year head coach Tim Barron, the Wildcats lost their first two games. Since those early-season stumbles, Villa Rica has won nine games in a row. The Wildcats winning streak includes victories over Jackson County and Harris County to open the playoffs. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 343-181. The Villa Rica defense will have to stop a Titans’ squad that has outscored its opponents 363-243. Blessed Trinity is on a four-game winning streak.
Where to Find the Game: B-92.1 FM