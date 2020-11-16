Several key games were played last week with Heard, Bowdon, and Mt. Zion taking key wins.
But Carrollton suffered a heartbreaking loss in a Region 5-AAAAAA upset at Alexander, while Central, Temple and Bremen also suffered losses.
The game at Villa Rica with New Manchester was canceled.
Haralson County, which beat Callaway last Tuesday, closed out its regular season at Bremen.
Heard County 21, Bremen 14: The Braves held on to first place in the Region 5-AA standings with a 21-14 victory over Bremen Friday night.
Heard County improved its record to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in league action. Haralson County is also 2-1 in the region, but the Braves own tiebreaker thanks to the victory over Haralson County earlier this year.
Bremen scored first on Dillion McCoy’s 16-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Heard County quarterback Marcus Fench tied the game on a 6-yard TD run to send the game to the locker room tied at 7-all at the half.
He rushed for 71 yards and also passed for 71 yards.
Ashton Bonner scored the first of his two touchdowns for the Braves in the third quarter as his 2-yard run put the Heard County up 14-7.
Bonner added a 90-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Braves’ final score of the game.
Bonner finished the game with 137 yards on 15 carries and a TD.
Bremen added a final touchdown when quarterback Tucker Hendrix connected with McCoy on an 11-yard pass to cut the lead to 21-14 in the fourth quarter.
Heard County closes out the regular season Friday with a game at Callaway.
Bremen plays at Haralson County.
Bowdon 42, Best Academy 22: The Red Devils stayed atop of the Region 6-A standings Friday night with a convincing victory over B.E.S.T. Academy.
The Red Devils improved their record to 5-4 overall but 4-0 in region action.
Bowdon built a 28-6 lead at the half.
The Red Devils extended the lead to 42-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bowdon travels to Armuchee to close out the regular season next week.
Alexander 23, Carrollton 22: In the upset heard around Region 5-AAAAAA, Alexander handed the Trojans their first league loss.
Carrollton still maintains first place in the league standings with a 5-1 record. Rome also has a 5-1 record, but with its victory against Rome earlier this year, the Trojans hold on to first place.
Carrollton dropped to 5-2 overall as the loss snapped the Trojans’ five-game win streak.
The Trojans at first appeared to control the contest, building a 22-10 lead with 9:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Carrollton’s special teams put the Trojans on the scoreboard first when Jahel Ekanemesang blocked a punt, scooped it up and scored.
The Trojans added the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Quarterback James McCauley hit Ace Williamson in the end zone on a 7-yard pass, and Keshawn Ridley added the final score for the Trojans who went up 22-10.
Alexander put together a 13-point rally in the second half to secure the comeback.
Carrollton closes out the regular season with a home game Friday against Douglas County.
Cedartown 34, Central 7: Cedartown scored early and often and rolled to the Region 7-AAAAA title.
It was Cedartown’s first region crown since 2001.
The loss puts a dent in Central’s playoff plans, dropping their record to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Cedartown led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and extended the margin to 34-0.
Central added its only score in the fourth quarter when quarterback Beau Ivy connected with Korben Waldrop on an 18-yard touchdown pass.
The Lions close out the regular season at home Friday against Ridgeland.
Mt. Zion 35, Trion 21: The Mt. Zion Eagles improved their record to 7-2 overall and 2-2n Region 6-A win.
The win snapped the Eagles’ two-game losing streak.
Mt. Zion closes out the regular season next week with a game at B.E.S.T. Academy.
The Eagles finished with 290 yards of total offense against Trion.
Quarterback Devin Reinhart threw two TDs passes and finished with 169 yards.
Antron Thompson caught three passes for 126 yards, including both of Reinhart’s TDs.
Dakota Browning rushed for 114 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.
Jayden Perkins also rushed for a TD.
Callaway 41, Temple 20: Temple closed out its regular season with a home loss on Saturday night.
The Tigers finish the season with a 5-5 overall record and a 1-3 mark in Region 5-AA.
Callaway led 20-13 at the half.
Phillip Johnson scored on runs of 50 and 2 yards in the second quarter to keep the Tigers’ game close.
He added a third score on his second 2-yard run for a TD in the third quarter.After the extra point from Dalton Whitmire, the Tigers cut the lead to 27-20.
Callaway, which was playing its second game in four days, scored two late TDs to close out the game.
Statistical and scoring information for this story was gathered from the Maxprep.com website. Some schools do not post this information.