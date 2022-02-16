Brodie Harper’s 34 points led the Bremen Blue Devils to a 62-52 win over Haralson County in their region tournament matchup at Bremen High School on Tuesday.
The jump ball was won by Haralson County, but Bremen scored the first points of the night. Brodie Harper scored on a mid-range jumper.
Haralson County then answered back with a 3- pointer from Jacob Wood. Bremen then implemented the press defense to try and trap Haralson County.
Harper continued to go to work.
Filling the lane and attacking, every drive it seemed Brodie scored for Bremen. Haralson County was playing the perimeter game by knocking down threes.
Jacob Wood, Lane Boyd, and Carson Ray all put up threes in the quarter. Due to the heavy amount of offense both teams began to play quick and aggressive.
Harper continued to dominate scoring 16 points in the quarter.
Harper outscored Haralson County as a whole team in the quarter. Bremen 22-14.
To start the second quarter, neither team could score. It was the exact opposite of the first quarter.
Bremen was playing sloppy offense, but they made up for it by playing lockdown defense on Haralson County.
The scoring finally began on a free throw from Harper a minute and a half into the quarter. However, Bremen still could not score. The Blue Devils kept missing from beyond the arc.
This gave Haralson County momentum, and they did not stop. The Rebels finally scored with three and a half minutes to go and that started a streak of eight unanswered points for the next two minutes.
For the last minute and a half Bremen only scored one point on an Avery Hill free throw.
Bremen did not score any baskets the entire quarter. Haralson County took the lead going into the half 28-24.
Jayden Ross and Noah Rasmussen of Haralson County scored six points each in the quarter.
Bremen’s Nick Richardson began the second half scoring on a layup.
The Blue Devils tried running their offense through him since Turner’s production shot down in the second quarter.
This did not work, and it only proved further costly as Haralson County continued their second quarter momentum. They made three 3-pointers in a row from Jayden Ross, Lane Boyd, and Jacob Wood.
Bremen switched their focus back to Turner to try and revive their offense. He changed the momentum entirely.
Haralson County began to play sloppy offense. They began committing turnover after turnover and Bremen took advantage of it.
Turner dominated the fast break and utilized the foul line to bring the lead back down to a point.
Bremen switched to press defense to try and finish the comeback.
Haralson County went right back to the 3-pointer including a very deep three from Jayden Ross. He began to run right through the Bremen defense. Bremen tried their best as they were able to bring the lead back down to one thanks to Brodie Harper. Haralson County led going into the final quarter 43-42.
This time Bremen switched to press defense and it paid off. They did not necessarily paly the best offense, but Haralson County could not score at all. Evan Brown’s layup gave Bremen the lead and momentum.
The Devils began to create turnovers and use it to dominate the fast break. Haralson County was silenced until a technical foul gave them a free throw to finally score in the fourth quarter.
However, they could still not make a basket. Turner, on the other hand, continued to surge. A pair free throws with three minutes to go gave him 30 points for the night.
Haralson County finally scored on a Noah Rasmussen mid-range but it was little too late. Haralson County tried a late comeback, but it proved to be nonexistent. Harper went on to finish with 34 points.