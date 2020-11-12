This week’s football schedule kicked off with a rare Tuesday night game as Haralson County won the Region 5-AA contest 36-29 against Callaway.
The victory moves Haralson County into first place in the region standings.
Haralson County improved to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in league action. The Rebels were coming off their first loss of the season a week ago when they fell to Heard County.
Haralson County jumped out to a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 22-8 at the half.
Haralson County turned in a solid effort on both sides of the line of scrimmage en route to the win.
Defensively, the Rebels forced four turnovers.
Clay Hyatt scored twice on 5-yard runs and also added a TD on a 1-yard scamper.
Caden Hughes caught a 30-yard TD pass to highlight the win.
It will be a quick turnaround for Callaway as it plays a region game Saturday at Temple.
In other games this week, Bremen plays at Heard County in a Region 5-AA game, Bowdon heads to B.E.S.T. Academy in a Region 5-AA game, and Carrollton plays a Region 5-AAAAAA game at Alexander.
Also, Central travels to Cedartown in a Region 4-AAAA contest, Mt. Zion hosts Trion in a Region 6-A game, and Villa Rica returns to action in a Region 6-AAAAA contest against New Manchester.
Bremen Blue Devils (5-3, 1-1 in Region 5-AA) at Heard County (5-3, 1-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Heard County High School
Coaches: Bremen-Davis Russell. Heard County-Tim Barron
Last Week: Bremen beat Temple 15-14. Heard County beat Haralson County 26-12.
Series Record: Bremen leads 10-8.
What to Know: With identical overall and Region 5-AA records, tonight’s game will go along way in positioning for the playoffs as both the Blue Devils and the Braves fight it out for one of the four region playoff spots. Bremen came into the contest after a hard-fought victory over Temple, while Heard pulled off an upset against No. 4 ranked Haralson County.
Where to Find the Game: B-92.1 FM
B.E.S.T. Academy (4-3, 2-1) at Bowdon Red Devils (4-4, 3-0)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Bowdon High School
Coaches: B.E.S.T. Academy-Joshua Moore. Bowdon-Richard Findley Jr.
Last Week: B.E.S.T. Academy lost to Gordon Lee 14-8. Bowdon beat Mt. Zion 49-21.
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: The Red Devils are .500 overall but in control of the Region 6-A standings with a perfect 3-0 record heading into tonight’s home game. Bowdon has won four of its last five games.
Where to Find the Game: WKNG
Carrollton Trojans (5-1, 5-0) at Alexander Cougars (5-3, 3-2)Tonight, 7:30 at Alexander High School
Coaches: Carrollton-Sean Calhoun. Alexander-Matt Combs
Last Week: Carrollton beat East Paulding 35-7. Alexander lost to Rome 31-14.
Series Record: Carrollton leads 2-0.
What to Know: Due to limited seating, there are no tickets available for this game, but it is being livestreamed as well as broadcast. After losing the first game of the season to Collins Hill, the Trojans are on a roll. The squad is on a five-game winning streak. All the wins are Region 5-AAAAA games. The Trojans are ranked fifth in the MaxPreps Class AAAAAA weekly football poll.
Where to find the Game: Kiss-102.7
Central Lions (5-2, 1-1) at Cedartown Bulldogs (5-2, 2-0)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Cedartown High School
Coaches: Central-Darius Smiley. Cedartown-Jamie Abrams.
Last Week: Central beat McDonough 27-0. Cedartown was off.
Series Record: Cedartown leads 16-10
What to Know: This is a long-time rivalry, and when the two teams meet Friday for the 27th time, there will be plenty at stake as the Lions try to hand the Bulldogs their first region loss. A victory for the Lions would help secure the squad’s playoff standing, as the top four teams make the playoffs. Central returns to action after a week off.
Where to find the Game: Great Classics 98.9 FM
Trion Bulldogs (3-6, 1-2) at Mt. Zion Eagles (6-2, 1-2)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion High School
Coaches: Trion-Sean Patrick. Mt. Zion-Brad Gordon.
Last Week: Trion beat Armuchee 41-14. Mt. Zion lost to Bowdon 49-21.
Series Record: Trion leads 11-6
What to Know: Tonight’s game in the Region 6-A contest will go along way in helping the winner’s playoff hopes. Both teams are 1-2 in the Region 6-A standings and are tied for the fourth and final playoff spot coming out of the region. Mt. Zion enters the game seeking to snap a two-game losing streak.
Callaway Cavaliers (5-1, 1-1) at Temple Tigers (5-4, 1-2)Saturday, 7:30 at Temple High School
Coaches: Callaway-Pete Wiggins. Temple-Scotty Ward.
Last Week: Callaway lost 36-29 to Haralson County (Tuesday night). Temple lost to Bremen 15-14.
Series Record: Callaway leads 2-0.
What to Know: Callaway comes into the contest against Temple after a short rest after playing a rare Tuesday night game and losing the Region 5-AA contest to Haralson County. Temple needs the win to secure playoff hopes and also finish with an overall winning record. Temple enters the game hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7 FM
New Manchester Jaguars (5-3, 3-1) at Villa Rica Wildcats (4-4, 3-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Villa Rica High School
Coaches: New Manchester-Cedric Jackson. Villa Rica-Christian Hunnicutt.
Last Week: New Manchester beat North Springs 3-0. Villa Rica was off.
Series Record: New Manchester leads 3-1.
What to Know: Tonight’s Region 6-AAAAA contest could go a long way in deciding how seedings for the playoffs will pan out. The winner will move into second place in the region with one more game remaining in the regular season. Villa Rica closes out the regular season with a game at Jackson.
