With Carrollton, Central, Bowdon, Mt. Zion, and Heard County off last week, there were only four local teams in action Friday.
In one of the most dramatic games of the night, Haralson County stayed unbeaten with a three-overtime victory against Temple, winning the contest 31-23.
Villa Rica also held on for a 30-27 win against Lithia Springs, and Callaway defeated Bremen 26-16.
Haralson County 31, Temple 23: The Rebels and Tigers battled for four quarters Friday night in the Region 5-AA contest, only to be forced into overtime with a 17-all tie at the end of regulation.
It was Temple’s second overtime game in a row. A week ago, they knocked off Heard County in overtime.
Both Haralson County and Temple scored six points in the first overtime and after a scoreless second overtime, the Rebels put the game away with a TD.
Haralson County improved 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the region
Temple dropped to 5-3 overall and 1-0 in the region.
The Rebels were led by Clay Hyatt who had a solid night running the football. His performance included two touchdown runs of one yard. He also scored on a 31-yard run.
Hyatt also added a 2-point conversion.
Temple quarterback Cam Vaughn was 13 for 22 for 165 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.
Haralson County plays in a region game at Heard County next week, while Temple plays at Bremen.
Callaway 26, Bremen 16: Callaway led 12-10 at the half and opened the margin up with two touchdowns in the third quarter to win the Region 5-AA contest.
Bremen fell to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in region play. Callaway stayed unbeaten with a 5-0 record and a 1-0 mark in league play.
Bremen stays in the region next week with a game against Temple.
The Blue Devils Andrew Hopson kicked a 50-yard field goal for Bremen and Will Rainwater hit Seth Childers on a 14-yard TD score.
Villa Rica 30, Lithia Springs 27: The Wildcats improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in Region 5-AAAAA overall with a win over Lithia Springs.
Quarterback Nejeh Pritchett was 11 of 20 for 192 yards, a touchdown, and an interception en route to the win. He also rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries with a TD.
With two games remaining in the regular season, the Wildcats are off this week before hosting New Manchester and then traveling to Jackson-Atlanta.
Carrollton, Heard, Bowdon and Mt. Zion return to action this week. Bowdon and Mt. Zion play against each other Friday night when the Red Devils travel to play the Eagles in a Region 6-A contest.
Bowdon is 3-4 overall, but 2-0 in the region. Mt. Zion is 6-1 overall and 1-1 in the region.
Carrollton takes the field at East Paulding in a Region 5-AAAAAA contest. The Trojans are in control of the region with a 4-1 overall record and a 4-0 mark in the league.
Carrollton has won four games in a row heading to Friday’s region contest.
Heard County brings a 4-3 overall record and a 0-1 mark in the region into Friday’s game with Haralson County.Central returns to action Friday with a Region 4-AAAAA game at home against McDonough.
The Lions are 5-2 overall and 1-1 in league action with three games left.
Statistics included in this story are from schools that posted game information on MaxPreps or Hudl websites.
