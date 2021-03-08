Special to The Times-Georgian
The University of West Georgia baseball team secured a Gulf South Conference series win with a Saturday split against Shorter at the Robert H. Ledbetter Baseball Complex to wrap up the three-game slate.
The Wolves pulled out a 5-4, 11-inning triumph in Game 1 on Saturday, but suffered a 10-4, seven-inning setback in the nightcap after capturing a 2-1 victory on Friday afternoon in the series opener.
Game 1
Facing the final out in the top of the ninth on Friday, UWG junior left fielder Ethan Brant blasted a two-run bomb over the right-field fence to lift the Wolves to the exhilarating, 2-1 triumph over the Hawks to kick off the three-game series.
After UWG sophomore reliever Ezra Brown stranded runners at second and third in the home half of the eighth, the Wolves (7-8, 7-8 GSC) had one last chance against the Hawks (9-6, 6-6).
Junior center fielder Jason Fointno started the rally with a leadoff single, but Shorter reliever Kevin Ludden recorded a strikeout and popout to third base, bringing the Heard County High School product to the plate.
And what better time for Brant’s first home run since the season opener on Feb. 7, erasing a frustrating day at the plate, as pitching reigned supreme for both squads.
“It was huge. He stayed in his at-bat, drove it to right field and was able to put us on top,” UWG head coach Jeff Smith said.
The Wolves received a stellar effort on the bump from all four of their pitchers on Friday, led by starter Jack Rasmussen. The freshman right-hander fired 5.2 innings of four-hit ball, yielding one run with four walks and six strikeouts.
Shorter pushed its first and only run across with two outs in the sixth on an RBI single from second baseman Luis Acevedo against UWG reliever Peyton Berry. The sophomore right-hander kept the damage minimal by leaving the bases loaded to keep it a one-run game.
The Hawks threatened again in the eighth against Brown (1-0) behind a leadoff single from first baseman Cory Mason and a two-out double by center fielder Aaron Reardon, marking the first extra-base hit of the game for either team and putting runners on second and third.
Brown dug deep and induced a popout to second base for a critical third out, setting the stage for Brant’s heroics in the ninth.
Following a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth, Smith made the call to the bullpen one final time to summon Sawyer Steele, and the senior standout wouldn’t disappoint, recording a lineout to center and a strikeout to slam the door shut on Shorter and set the tone for a series victory on Saturday.
“All of our pitchers located and had command of the baseball in competitive situations and did a great job. That’s what we know they can do and what we’ve expected them to do all year,” Smith said.
Brant (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) had the lone multiple-hit effort for the Wolves, while Fointno, senior first baseman Dan Oberst, sophomore right fielder John Michael McRae and senior catcher Lane Griffith also had base knocks.
Game 2
For the second consecutive day, the Wolves found themselves in a pitchers’ duel with UWG freshman starter Andrew Smith going toe-to-toe against Shorter’s Taylor Boisclair.
Each hurler gave up their only run on a solo home run with the Hawks striking first on a first-inning blast by left fielder Donavan Frayer and the Wolves answering in the third on a left-field shot from sophomore shortstop Brody Wortham. Smith worked six innings, allowing the one run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts, while Boisclair also fired six frames, yielding one hit with one walk and eight punchouts.
Both bullpens also took care of business, as the Wolves stranded a pair of runners in the eighth, but neither team really threatened until the 10th when UWG started the first extra inning with Brant at second base.
Sophomore designated hitter Joe Skinner opened the inning with a single and freshman second baseman Griffin Bennink was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Following a strikeout, Oberst brought Brant home on an RBI groundout and junior third baseman Collin Moore followed with an RBI single for the 3-1 lead.
In the home half of the 10th, Shorter started with second baseman Justin Guyton on second. Guyton advanced to third on a sacrifice fly and scored on an RBI groundout by pinch hitter Kaleeq Brannigan to pull within a run. With two outs and nobody on, the Hawks rallied with a double by right fielder Jacob Pajer and an RBI single from Frayer for his third hit of the game.
In the 11th, Griffith started on second base, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single by McRae. After McRae stole second, Brant drove him home on an RBI single for the 5-3 margin. In the bottom of the 11th, the Wolves gave up an RBI sacrifice fly and a two-out single, but sophomore Jenson Barker came on to relieve Brown and recorded the final out to secure the victory.
Steele was also dominant in relief, firing 3.1 innings of hitless ball, walking one and fanning five.
Game 3
In the nightcap on Saturday, the Wolves got off to a promising start by plating a pair of runs in the top of the first on an RBI single by Moore and Oberst scoring on a groundout for the 2-0 edge.
The Hawks got a run back in the home half of the first and took control with a five-run second, capped by a three-run home run from Brannigan for a 6-2 lead.
After Shorter added a single run in the third, the Wolves answered with an RBI base knock by McRae in the fourth to pull within 7-3, but Shorter tacked on three more runs in the home half on an RBI groundout, a run scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI double by catcher Nathaniel Butterworth.
West Georgia scored the final run of the game on a double by Griffith and an RBI single from Brant in the top of the seventh.
Up Next
West Georgia takes a break from GSC action with a midweek road trip to Columbus State on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. contest with the Cougars at Ragsdale Field. The Wolves return to league play with a three-game series against West Alabama on March 19-20 at Cole Field in Carrollton.