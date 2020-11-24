Special to the Times-Georgian
The 2020-21 academic year, the Gulf South Conference, which includes the University of West Georgia, will utilize divisional play in basketball.
The schedule will feature a combination of single game matchups and two-game series against the same opponents on consecutive days at the same location. The format is intended to streamline coronavirus testing protocols and reduce travel costs.
Additionally, the conference will implement a mirrored schedule, with the men and women playing at opposite sites, eliminating all doubleheaders
The UWG Wolves’ schedules will include 20 games each for the men’s and women’s teams, with UWG set to host 10 games in men’s play and 10 games in women’s play.
All home games will be streamed live from The Coliseum by UWG Productions, the student broadcast production group on campus at UWG. Game times have not been announced yet, but the information will be announced in the coming weeks.
UWG will welcome fans into the stands at all 20 home events during the basketball season, with the total number of fans allowed at each event to be announced soon. All games will be free to attend.
With no change to the schedule for NCAA Regionals, the GSC Basketball Championships will keep their dates, with the quarterfinals set to begin on March 3, 2021. More information on those tournaments will be released closer to that time.
Updates for Football, Soccer, and Volleyball
Since the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Fall Championships and the subsequent decision by the league’s board of directors to delay any competition in football, soccer and volleyball until at least January 1, conference administrators and coaches have worked diligently to evaluate any potential options for meaningful competition in the spring.
There will not be a spring conference schedule for football. Institutions will have the discretion to schedule events on their own.
Women’s soccer and volleyball will each have a Spring Championship Series utilizing a format that features group play, based on geography, followed by a series-ending bracketed event. More details will be released in the coming weeks.
2020-21 West Georgia men’s basketball schedule
Dec 9 Montevallo
Dec 12 Valdosta State
Dec.15 at Auburn-Montgomery
Jan. 2 at Shorter
Jan. 3 at Shorter
Jan 8 Lee
Jan 9 Lee
Jan. 15 at Montevallo
Jan 16. at Montevallo
Jan. 19 at West Florida
Jan. 22 Auburn-Montgomery
Jan 23 Auburn-Montgomery
Jan 29 at Valdiosta
Jan. 30 at Valdosta
Feb. West Florida
Feb 6 West Florida
Feb 12 at Lee
Feb. 13 at Lee
Feb. 19 Shorter
Feb 20 Shorter
2020-21 West Georgia women’s basketball
Dec. 9 at Montevallo
Dec. 12 at Valdosta State
Dec 15 Auburn-Montgomery
Jan. 2 Shorter
Jan 3. Shorter
Jan 8. at Lee
Jan 9. At Lee
Jan 15 Montevallo
Jan. 16 Montevallo
Jan 19 West Florida
Jan 22 at Auburn Montgomery
Jan. 23 Auburn Montgomery
Jan. 29 Valdosta
Jan. 30 Valdosta
Feb. 5 at West Flordia
Feb. 6 at West Florida
Feb. 12 Lee
Feb 13 Lee
Feb 19 at Shorter
Feb 20 at Shorter