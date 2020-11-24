Special to the Times-Georgian

The 2020-21 academic year, the Gulf South Conference, which includes the University of West Georgia, will utilize divisional play in basketball.

The schedule will feature a combination of single game matchups and two-game series against the same opponents on consecutive days at the same location. The format is intended to streamline coronavirus testing protocols and reduce travel costs.

Additionally, the conference will implement a mirrored schedule, with the men and women playing at opposite sites, eliminating all doubleheaders

The UWG Wolves’ schedules will include 20 games each for the men’s and women’s teams, with UWG set to host 10 games in men’s play and 10 games in women’s play.

All home games will be streamed live from The Coliseum by UWG Productions, the student broadcast production group on campus at UWG. Game times have not been announced yet, but the information will be announced in the coming weeks.

UWG will welcome fans into the stands at all 20 home events during the basketball season, with the total number of fans allowed at each event to be announced soon. All games will be free to attend.

With no change to the schedule for NCAA Regionals, the GSC Basketball Championships will keep their dates, with the quarterfinals set to begin on March 3, 2021. More information on those tournaments will be released closer to that time.

Updates for Football, Soccer, and Volleyball

Since the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Fall Championships and the subsequent decision by the league’s board of directors to delay any competition in football, soccer and volleyball until at least January 1, conference administrators and coaches have worked diligently to evaluate any potential options for meaningful competition in the spring.

There will not be a spring conference schedule for football. Institutions will have the discretion to schedule events on their own.

Women’s soccer and volleyball will each have a Spring Championship Series utilizing a format that features group play, based on geography, followed by a series-ending bracketed event. More details will be released in the coming weeks.

2020-21 West Georgia men’s basketball schedule

Dec 9 Montevallo

Dec 12 Valdosta State

Dec.15 at Auburn-Montgomery

Jan. 2 at Shorter

Jan. 3 at Shorter

Jan 8 Lee

Jan 9 Lee

Jan. 15 at Montevallo

Jan 16. at Montevallo

Jan. 19 at West Florida

Jan. 22 Auburn-Montgomery

Jan 23 Auburn-Montgomery

Jan 29 at Valdiosta

Jan. 30 at Valdosta

Feb. West Florida

Feb 6 West Florida

Feb 12 at Lee

Feb. 13 at Lee

Feb. 19 Shorter

Feb 20 Shorter

2020-21 West Georgia women’s basketball

Dec. 9 at Montevallo

Dec. 12 at Valdosta State

Dec 15 Auburn-Montgomery

Jan. 2 Shorter

Jan 3. Shorter

Jan 8. at Lee

Jan 9. At Lee

Jan 15 Montevallo

Jan. 16 Montevallo

Jan 19 West Florida

Jan 22 at Auburn Montgomery

Jan. 23 Auburn Montgomery

Jan. 29 Valdosta

Jan. 30 Valdosta

Feb. 5 at West Flordia

Feb. 6 at West Florida

Feb. 12 Lee

Feb 13 Lee

Feb 19 at Shorter

Feb 20 at Shorter