The Gulf South Conference has entered into a four-year agreement with FloSports that will move all GSC member schools' football livestream broadcasts to a subscription delivery starting in the fall of 2021. The agreement also includes all Gulf South Conference postseason championship tournament games.
With this new GSC package, all UWG football livestream broadcasts will be available exclusively through FloSports. Fans can purchase a monthly membership for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $150 ($12.50/month). The yearly membership is a saving of nearly $90. The membership will include:
- Access to livestream broadcasts of ALL GSC football playing institutions
- Access to FloSports' weekly GSC Football studio show
- Access to FloSports produced features on GSC student-athletes
- Access to GSC Championship tournament broadcasts
- Access to other FloSports broadcasts
In this partnership, the Gulf South Conference and the FloSports team will collaborate on a new weekly studio show dedicated to news, interviews, features on student-athletes and analysis on the conference's football programs throughout the season.
Through the support of FloSports, the conference's sports outside of football will have amplified coverage. In 2020-21, the GSC Cross Country, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field were live streamed for the first time in league history.