Special to The Times-Georgian
The Gulf South Conference Board of Directors has approved a 2021 Spring Championship Series for the sports of soccer and volleyball. Soccer teams will open their seasons the week of Feb. 11, while volleyball teams will begin play on March 3.
”The Spring Championship Series will provide the chance for significant competition for our soccer and volleyball student-athletes,” said GSC Commissioner Matt Wilson. “Administrators and coaches across the league have actively worked toward finding opportunities for the student-athletes who were affected by the cancellation of the fall season, and I’m proud of the collaborative effort that has created these events.”
Women’s soccer will include pool play and a final bracket. The teams will be split into two groups of six. The pools were developed to facilitate efficient competition opportunities for GSC student-athletes and institutions.
Schools will play one pool game per week, and each GSC team will advance to a final tournament, which will conclude with a championship game at a site to be determined.
The volleyball format will also include pool play and a final bracket. The GSC volleyball teams will be split into one group of five and one group of six. Similar to soccer, the volleyball pools were developed to facilitate efficient competition opportunities for GSC student-athletes and institutions.
Pool play will include a mix of single matches and dual matches. Each GSC team will advance to a final tournament, which will conclude with a championship game at a site to be determined.
Following NCAA policy, the GSC will collect statistics and results from these spring seasons. Wins and losses will count toward all-time standings and coach records, while teams and student-athletes are eligible for single-game records and numbers will count towards career records.
Spring Championship Series Championships will not count as official GSC Championships.
UWG Soccer Spring Schedule
• Sunday, Feb. 14 vs. Shorter 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Valdosta State 2:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 27 at Lee 5 p.m.
• Sunday, March 7 vs. Montevallo 2 p.m.
• Friday, March 12 at Auburn Montgomery 6:30 p.m.
UWG Volleyball Spring Schedule
• Saturday, March 6 AUM / Montevallo in Valdosta TBD
• Saturday, March 13 Lee / Shorter in Rome TBD
• Saturday, March 20 vs. Valdosta TBD