There will be no football, soccer, or volleyball this fall at the University of West Georgia — as well as a delay to basketball.
Competition in these sports have been postponed until at least Jan. 1 in a decision the university made Wednesday in partnership with the Gulf South Conference (GSC).
The NCAA considers these fall sports a high contact risk for COVID-19, which would demand significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and athletic staff who are in close contact with them, according to the announcement.
On Aug. 8, the governors of NCAA Division II cancelled fall sports championships for the season, meaning that UWG fall sports teams would have been unable to play in a championship.
At that time, the Times-Georgian had reported that directors of the athletic program at UWG were awaiting guidance from the GSC to determine their next steps.
“Postponing the fall season was certainly a difficult decision to be made,” said Daryl Dickey, director of UWG Athletics. “Our athletes have put in countless hours of hard work to earn their places on our teams and the opportunity to represent our institution. They are what inspire every one of us who works in intercollegiate athletics. However, their health and safety are our highest priorities, and this decision aligns with those priorities.”
The GSC Board of Directors said the decision was made after considering the health and safety of student-athletes and communities, NCAA mandated participation protocols, and last week’s cancellation of NCAA Division II fall championships.
However, low-contact risk sports — such as cross country and golf — are permitted this fall semester. The NCAA considers those sports to be more manageable in regards to testing monitoring requirements, according to the announcement.
All practice, strength and conditioning, team meetings, and other countable athletic related activities are subject to NCAA rules, NCAA health and safety requirements, and institutional discretion.
The GSC directors said they will evaluate options for spring competition for football, soccer, and volleyball, and noted the potential spring season will not undergo traditional formats for regular season play or tournaments.
As for basketball, the conference said an adjusted men’s and women’s basketball schedule will be produced and released at a later date.
There has been no change to spring sport competition at this time.
