A crowd that the Mt. Zion High School media center could barely hold gathered to witness a pair of their athletes sign letters of intent to play their sport at the next level.
Abby Todd will play softball next season at Andrew College while Garrett Gordon will attend Charleston Southern University.
Gordon actually signed officially during the early signing period in December.
Dad Brad Gordon, who is the Mt. Zion Eagles' head football coach, said the day was "kind of exciting to be coach and dad."
"It's something he has always worked for and always dream of," Brad Gordon said. "D1 football is something he's always talked about, so today it's kind of becoming real for us."
Garrett will likely play center in college and has bulked to around 293 pounds.
Garrett Gordon has started 35 games in four years of high school, and "has never had a failing grade on the offensive line," Brad Garrett said.
"I know he's prepared," Brad said. "He's got one of the best offensive line coaches in the state of Georgia."
Todd has played catcher for the Lady Eagles for the past two seasons.
Last season, she hit nearly .400 with a dozen runs batted in.
"Abby is a kid that's going to do anything you ask of her," Lady Eagles' softball coach Wade Cohen said. "She's a hard worker. She doesn't like attention being called to her, but her actions call attention to her because she is always working as hard as she can possibly work."