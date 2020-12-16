Editor’s note: Coaches are asked to email results with scoring information to douggorman39@gmail.com.
The Bowdon girls basketball team started its season with a 3-2 overall record.
Bowdon won three games in a row, beating Heritage of Newnan (37-21), Bremen (32-26), and Armuchee (55-49).
Bowdon played Bremen in a rematch Tuesday night.
The Lady Blue Devils went into Tuesday’s game with Bowdon looking for their first win the season after falling to 0-5.
Meanwhile, veteran coach Shon Thomaston has the Lady Trojans off to a fast start, jumping out to a 6-0 record.
The Lady Trojans have posted victories against Central (62-23), Eagle’s Landing (56-30), East Coweta (65-43), South Paulding (76-12), Rome (52-39), and Villa Rica (81-23).
Through the first six games, Carrollton has outscored its opponents 392-180.
The Central Lady Lions started the week with a 4-4 record, getting wins over Ranburne (44-39), Bowdon (44-39), Southwest Whitfield Academy (49-31), and Temple (57-20).
Central has a tournament game against LaGrange on Friday night.
Haralson County’s girls’ team is off to a 5-0 start.
The squad has outscored it, early-season opponents, 226-148.
Haralson County headed into this week’s action with victories over Oak Mountain (38-36), Woodland-Cartersville (43-29), Gordon-Central (48-35), two wins against Central of Clay County (53-28, 44-20).
Haralson County has a rematch Friday at home against Gordon-Central.
The Lady Rebels has outscored its opponents 226-148.
Heard County is off to a 7-0 start.
The Lady Braves victories include wins against two wins against Central (41-35, 36-21), LaGrange (45-41), Hampton (64-22), two wins against Oak Mountain (72-37, 60-18), and a win against Trinity Christian (41-34).
The Mt. Zion Lady Eagles got off to a 7-1 start overall and a 2-0 victory in Region 6-A play.
Mt. Zion started the year with four-straight wins, including beating Unity Christian twice (56-29, 54-30), Bremen (55-26), and Temple (67-35).
The Lady Eagles also beat Gordon-Lee (48-29), Bowdon (43-42), and South Paulding 60-21.
Victories against Gordon-Lee and Bowdon moved the Tigers to the top of the region standings to start the season.
Temple headed into this week’s action with a 3-3 record.
The Lady Tigers started the year with a 2-0 record, beating Berkmar (65-17) and South Paulding (51-29).
In a close battle with GISA opponent Oak Mountain Academy, the Lady Tigers won by two-points (36-34.)
Villa Rica entered the week seeking just its second win of the season after beating Central (51-43)
The Lady Wildcats are 1-5, including two region losses to Grady (50-31) and Lithia Springs (74-45) to start Region 6-AAAAA action.
Oak Mountain began the season with a 4-5 record.
The Lady Warriors with three-straight wins, beating Praise Academy (43-16), Young American’s40 Christian (40-28), and Creekside Christian (43-36).
After dropping their next two games, the Lady Warriors defeated Praise Academy again (41-36).