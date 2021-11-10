Every two years, the governing body of Georgia high school athletics and other extracurricular competition among schools reclassifies its membership based on updated enrollment figures. Two area schools, Carrollton High and Bremen High, were each bumped to a higher classification during the process last month, and each school appealed the decision.
However, during a Wednesday meeting at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) headquarters in Thomaston, the appeals by representatives of both Carrollton and Bremen were denied.
Consequently, the Trojans will jump from AAAAAA to the state’s largest class, AAAAAAA, and the Blue Devils will leave AA for AAA.
“Although the appeal to remain in 6A was denied, we are looking forward to being strong competitors in our new division (7A) and region,” CHS Principal Ian Lyle said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon by the Carrollton City Schools.
“Carrollton will continue to be competitive across all areas, whether it be in academics, arts, or athletics,” Lyle added.
The GHSA bases classification on enrollment, and both Carrolton and Bremen exceeded the numbers that would have allowed them to remain in their current classes, hence the bump to a higher class for the next two school terms, 2022-23 and 2023-24. The organization stated in its news release that it raised its “out of zone multiplier” from two to three in an effort to level the playing field for private and public schools who have larger numbers of students from outside their attendance zones.
Carrollton High School serves students who live inside and outside the school district.
However, a large majority of the students who live outside the school zone do not participate in school sports.
“We are honored that so many families from our area select Carrollton as their school of choice because of the high standards we set in everything we do,” Lyle noted.
The Trojans have competed for the last two years in sports, literary events, and other activities as members of Region 5AAAAAA, which includes Alexander, Dalton, Douglas County, East Paulding, Paulding County, Rome and South Paulding high schools. Should Carrollton be placed in Region 5AAAAAAA, rival teams could possibly include Alpharetta, Cherokee, Etowah, Milton, Roswell and Woodstock which currently comprise that region.
“While looking at the anticipated regions in the new classification, we do not expect any considerable changes in team travel or costs to compete.,” Lyle explained. “We have played teams an hour or more away for the past couple of years and foresee a similar schedule with future competition,” the CHS principal said.
As for the Blue Devils, their possible new region, 5AAA, now includes Carver-Atlanta, Cedar Grove, Douglass-Atlanta, Greater Atlanta Christian, Innovation Academy, Redan, Salem, Sandy Creek and Westminster. For the past two years, Bremen has competed against arch rival Haralson County, Callaway, Heard County, and Temple as a member of 5AA.
According to David Hicks, superintendent of the Bremen City Schools, there is one final avenue of appeal to the GHSA’s Executive Committee, but a final decision has not been made on pursuing that process.
“We will probably exhaust our appeals and try one more time,” he said, “but we have a few days before that decision has to be made.”
During the last six years, Bremen has experienced somewhat of a “yo-yo existence” as far as GHSA reclassification. moving from AA to AAA, back to AA, and now, apparently returning to AAA for 2022-24.
“We’ve now been denied twice and approved once, two years ago, to stay in AA,” Hicks explained.
The second step in the GHSA reclassification that includes the alignment of regions and placement of schools in those regions will not be announced until the end of next week as regions and schools are shuffled to reflect the final results of the biennial process.