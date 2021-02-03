Getting to know them: OMA’s Vavrik scores on and off the court

Getting to know them is an occasional series that runs in the Times-Georgian. If there is a local athlete you want to see profiled, please send an email to douggorman@gmail.com.
Oak Mountain Academy basketball player Zack Vavrik joined an elite fraternity.
The OMA senior basketball player recently scored his 1,000th career point when he hit a basket against St. George’s last week in the Warriors’ 59-32 victory. He capped the career scoring milestone with a 14-point performance against St. George’s.
However, there has been so much more to his time at Oak Mountain than just putting the ball in the basket. He has also taken care of business in the classroom.
Vavrik’s is the definition of a true student-athlete.
Vavrik has been at OMA since kindergarten and will take his academic pursuits to Georgia Tech after graduating later this year. Once at Tech, he plans to major in chemistry before heading off to medical school, hoping to someday specialize in cardiology.
When he becomes a doctor, he will continue a family tradition. Both his parents, mom Nalini Narayan, and his father, Michael Vavrik, are physicians.
His sister Anjuli Vavrik is a junior at OMA.
Vavrik’s love of basketball began when he was playing in recreation leagues while still in kindergarten.
“I have loved basketball for as long as I can remember,” he said.
OMA head coach Terrell Barkley calls Vavrik a coach’s dream.
“He is just an all-around great kid,” said Barkley. “To score 1,000 points in high school is a big deal. Not many players can do it.”
Barkley has been at the school for three years and has watched Vavrik’s talent blossom every season.
“He just wants to get better, and he has worked hard to achieve that goal,” Barkley said.
Vavrik attributes his time playing AAU basketball to elevating his basketball skills and making him a better high school player.
“You are around the game so much that you are almost playing year-round, so you can’t help but get better,” he said.
Injuries and a full-load of advanced placement classes forced Vavrik to limit his playing time to his high school team this year as he gets ready to close out his career. However, he has no regrets, and he doesn’t plan on giving up the game entirely.
“I know I am going to miss it, but I still will play some intra-murals in college because I have to be around it,” he said.
Barkley said he knew he had a winner in one of his first meetings with Vavrik.
“He just gets it done on and off the court,” Barkley said. “He just wants to do whatever helps the team.”
Vavrik’s high school career is quickly winding down, but a few more goals are left before he hangs up his high school jersey for good. The biggest is defending the GISA Class A title. A year ago, OMA beat Thomas Jefferson 51-36 in the state finals to claim the state title.
“To watch the clock tick down to all zeros and know you’re state champions was special,” he said.
Zack Vavrik File
School: Oak Mountain
Grade: Senior
Sports: Basketball
Position: Power Forward
Favorite athlete: Trae Young
Favorite Subject: Chemistry
Favorite place to eat: Zaxby's
College Plans: Georgia Tech (chemistry major) and medical school
Career goals: Becoming a cardiologist