Carrollton High School junior Mylah Land has always been a fierce competitor.
Until recently, however, many friends and family assumed she would light her competitive fires on the volleyball court instead of on a cross country course or track.
Then she discovered her love for running. Her athletic life headed in an entirely different direction, and it didn’t take long for her natural ability as a long-distance runner to stand out.
In her first season of competition, Land has turned into one of the state’s top cross country performers.
Saturday afternoon she showed just how talented she is, winning the girls portion of the Region 5-AAAAAA championship with a time of 20:01.85.
For many athletes, running is a necessary evil. It helps them stay in shape for whatever sport they are playing.
However, instead of looking at running as pure drudgery, Land thrived at it and found herself enjoying it — even trying to finish out front of her teammates
“There was something about running that I enjoy,” she said.
Her potential didn’t go unnoticed by track and cross country coach Jimmy Sorrells, who talked her into coming out for track in the spring and cross country in the fall.
“I wasn’t sure about it, she said. “I had always played volleyball even at the club level, but I was anxious to try something else.”
The COVID-19 pandemic put a quick end to Land’s track and field season last spring, but didn’t diminish her passion for her newfound sport.
Land continued to put in work running daily. The young runner often puts in 30 to 40 miles per week.
Even though she isn’t one of the most experienced runners on the team, she’s a great motivator, always trying to inspire her teammates, especially her younger teammates.
She often tells herself and those around her that greatness is on the other side of pain.
It’s a phrase that she repeats over and over again as she tries to gain a mental edge over her competition.
Land wasn’t sure just how good she was until she began checking her times against other runners in the state.
“I would follow the progress of other runners on the Georgia MileSplit Website and notice by times were right up there,” she said.
Land’s first-place finish at last week’s region helped the Lady Trojans win their first region title as a team in nearly a decade.
“It was a really special day for us because it has been so long since Carrollton won a region meet,” she said.
Carrollton will again host the GHSA State cross country meet Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7.
She will run in her first state meet on Friday at 12:45 p.m. when the girls Class AAAAA competes.
Some think Carrollton runners have an advantage because the state competition is on their home course, but Land doesn’t see it that way.
“Everybody thinks we have an edge since we run the course just about every day, but I don’t see it that way,” she said. “These are the best runners in the state, so everybody is really good.”
After the cross country season ends, Land will transition into the track season with her goals to win a state title in the 800 and the mile run.
Competitive running might be something new for Land, but she hopes to take her newly discovered talent on to the college level in two years.
Although she has plenty of time to seal her college future with a letter of intent, dreams of competing either at Florida State or South Carolina.
“I think I will stay involved in competitive running for a long time,” she said.
