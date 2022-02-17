Area postseason action now in full swing
Area basketball teams are in the midst of region tournaments this week.
Bowdon and Mt. Zion have wrapped up their tournament action, while Carrollton, Central, Bremen, Heard, Haralson, Temple, and Villa Rica are going into semi-final and final rounds.
Bowdon’s girls started off their region tournament with a win over Dalton Academy, but their run ended against Gordon Lee the next day, as they fell in a low-scoring matchup, 36-29.
Bowdon’s boys started off their tournament with the number two seed and a bye, but they were upset by the three-seeded Fulton Leadership Academy by a score of 84-77. Bowdon played in a consolation game against Atlanta Classical Academy on Tuesday and won 94-60 to lock up third place.
Mt. Zion’s boys’ season came to an end last Thursday with a 59-40 loss to Atlanta Classical Academy in the first round of the region tournament.
Mt. Zion’s girls, on the other hand, started their tournament as the number one seed, and they faced Trion for the championship game on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles won 50-45 in overtime to win the region championship title.
Carrollton began their region tournament action this week, starting with a 74-61 boys win against East Paulding on Tuesday.
Central’s girls traveled all the way to Northwest Whitfield on Monday to take on Cedartown for the first round of their region tournament. The Lady Lions won 30-18 to punch their ticket to the next round, which was against Pickens on Thursday. As for the boys, the Lions ended their regular season with the number one seed in the region, and they also played Pickens on Thursday at Northwest Whitfield.
The 5AA brackets feature four area teams: Bremen, Haralson County, Heard County and Temple. The first round of the girls and boys brackets were held at Bremen High School. In these games, Bremen’s boys won 62-52 against Haralson County, and Temple’s girls beat Bremen 48-46 in overtime.
The girls semifinals were at Callaway on Wednesday. The number one seed Callaway beat Temple 66-19, and Heard County beat Haralson 39-22.
The championship game between Callaway and Heard will be Friday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. The girls third-place game between Temple and Haralson will also be on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Boys semifinals were on Thursday, and the championship game will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The third-place boys game will also be on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Villa Rica’s girls finished the season with the number four seed, and they traveled to Maynard Jackson High School to take on Midtown for the first round of the region tournament. The Lady Wildcats won 38-34, and they advanced to face the number one seed Maynard Jackson at Villa Rica on Thursday.
Villa Rica’s boys finished the regular season with the fifth seed, and they saw their season come to an end when they lost to the fourth seed Maynard Jackson on Tuesday at a score of 70-60.