Four Trojans named to All-Metro High School Track and Field Team

Four of the state’s 24-top high school athletes recently named to the 2021 Powerade All-Metro High School Track and Field Team are Trojans.
Leading the way on the Atlanta Track Club list was pole vaulter Grant Briscoe, who was not only selected to the All-Metro Team, but was also presented the Bruce Yohe Award and a $1,500 scholarship as the Most Outstanding Male Athlete.
Also named to the All-Metro Team were Kayla Pinkard (triple jump), Payton Phillips (pole vault) and Amare Hall (long jump). All were all-state champions in the Georgia High School Association Class 6A meet hosted by CHS last month. All four athletes earned state champion honors in their respective events.
Pinkard, with a jump of 41’6”, was the top high school triple jumper in the nation this spring.
Athletes are chosen to the All-Metro team based not just on state meet performances, but also on the season’s best performances, consistency throughout the season and head-to-head completion in major events. The athletes also must be in good academic standing at their schools.