Second-round playoff action continues this week for four local high school football teams.
Bowdon and Carrollton built on their regular-season region titles with first-round victories last Friday, while Bremen and Heard County won first-round games on Saturday in close contests.
This week, Bowdon hosts Washington-Wilkes and Carrollton entertains Sprayberry.
Bremen travels to South Atlanta and Heard plays at Fannin County.
Washington-Wilkes Tigers (9-1) at Bowdon Red Devils (8-4)Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Coaches: Washington-Wilkes-Sid Fritts. Bowdon-Richard Fendley.
Last Week: Washington-Wilkes beat Taylor County 41-18. Bowdon beat Wilkinson County 35-6.
Series Record: Bowdon leads 2-0
What to Know: The Bowdon Red Devils have been on a roll lately and head into the Class A Sweet 16, winning seven of their last eight games. Quarterback Robert McNeal threw for two TDs and over 200 yards in last week’s victory over Wilkinson County to open the playoffs. Bowdon’s high-powered offense has outscored opponents 364-253. Washington-Wilkes comes into the contest with a 9-1 record.
The Tigers’ only loss was to Commerce in a Region 8-A game. Washington-Wilkes has outscored its opponents 339-86. Their resume includes four shutouts.
The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the Class A Elite 8 against the winner of the Dublin-Brooks County.
Where to Find the Game: WKNG
Sprayberry Yellow Jackets (6-4) at Carrollton Trojans (7-2)Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Coaches: Sprayberry-Brent Vavara. Carrollton-Sean Calhoun
Last Week: Sprayberry beat Creekview 34-14. Carrollton beat Winder-Barrow 55-7.
Series Record: First meeting
What to Know: The Carrollton Trojans lost to Alexander late in the season, but the Region 5-A champs bounced back in a big way with a potent offense and stingy defense. In the last two games, the Trojans have outscored their opponents 78-14. Carrollton heads into the second-round game outscoring its opponents 327-147. David Johns had two interceptions in last week’s first-round victory, including one returned for a touchdown. Sprayberry comes into the contest after making a little history last week with its win over Creekview. The school played its first football game in 1958, but last week’s contest was the first-ever playoff victory for the Yellow Jackets.
The winner advances to play the winner of the Evans-Valdosta game.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7 FM
Bremen Blue Devils (7-4) at South Atlanta Hornets (8-3)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Lakewood Stadium
Coaches: Bremen-Davis Russell. South Atlanta-WB Stephens.
Last Week: Bremen beat Elbert County 28-21. South Atlanta beat Chattooga 26-14.
Series Record: First meeting
What to Know: The Bremen Blue Devils are coming off a dramatic first-round victory to set up their showdown with South Atlanta. Unfortunately, their fan base will be unable to attend the game. Because of COVID precautions, the Atlanta Public School System is not allowing spectators into its on-campus events.
Bremen, however, will go into the contest riding a two-game winning streak.
Dilon McCoy scored on TDs of 76 and 38 as part of the victory last week. Bremen has outscored its opponents 298-238.
South Atlanta comes in on a four-game winning streak. The Hornets have only outscored their opponents 198-197.
The winner of tonight’s game plays the winner of the Jeff Davis-Jefferson County game in the Class AA Sweet 16.
Where to Find Game: Great Classics 98.9 FM
Heard Braves (8-4) at Fannin County (9-0)Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Coaches: Heard County-Tim Barron. Fannin County-Chad Cheatham
Last Week: Heard beat Union County 31-28. Fannin County beat Pace 28-21.
Series Record: First meeting
What to Know: The Braves will board the school bus for the nearly three-hour trek on Friday with one thing in mind: advancing to the Class AA Elite 8. The Braves are coming off their three-point win last Saturday, where they spread the offensive wealth. Ashton Bonner scored three TDs, including rushing for two and catching one en route to the win. Heard County has won three of its last four games. Fannin County enters the contest with an undefeated record.
Fannin won the Region 7-AA title by outsourcing its opponents 376-104.
Fannin County held five of its opponents to under 10 points.
Last week’s first-round win was the first in the postseason for the school since 1995.
The winner of tonight’s game plays the winner of the Northeast -Fitzgerald contest.
Where to Find Game: B 92.1