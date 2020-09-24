It’s officially week four for high school football teams in Georgia, as squads continue to juggle their seasons around the challenges of the COVID-19 virus.
Here is look at this week’s games for teams in Carroll County:
Bowdon Red Devils (0-3) at Heritage School Hawks (0-2)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Newnan
Coaches: Bowdon: Richard Fendley Jr. Heritage School : Micha Alba.
Last Week: Bowdon lost to Haralson County 21-10. Heritage was off.
Series Record: First meeting ever.
What to Know: The team that gets a victory in tonight’s matchup will break a losing streak and in the process win for the first time this season. Bowdon takes on a team that is playing its first season of GHSA competition after spending years in GISA. Bowdon started the season with losses to Temple (16-12), Bremen (59-22) and Haralson County (21-10.) Heritage lost to Greenville (42-39) and Class A Private School State champion Eagle’s Landing Christian (58-0).
Rabun County Wildcats (2-1) at Bremen Blue Devils (2-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Bremen
Coaches: Rabun County: Jaybo Shaw. Bremen: Davis Russell.
Last Week: Rabun County lost to Jefferson 28-14. Bremen lost to Pepperell 30-8.
Series Record: Rabun County leads 2-1.
What to Know: After starting off the season with two wins in a row, including a a shutout against Landmark (38-0) and a 59-22 victory over Bowdon, the Blue Devils took it on the chin last week, dropping a game against Pepperell, losing 30-8. The Blue Devils will try and stop a Rabun County squad who also won its first two games, beating Ridgeland 35-0 and Prince Avenue 38-31 before losing to Jefferson last week 28-14.
Bremen has the capability of putting up some big offensive numbers. In the victory against Bowdon, the squad put up 481 yards of total offense. Running back Montavius Banks rushed for 162 yards in that game and Tucker Hendrix added 93.
Where to find the game: Kiss 102.7-FM
Central Lions (0-1) at Whitewater Wildcats (1-2)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Fayetteville
Coaches: Central: Darius Smiley. Whitewater: Chad Frazier.
Last Week: Central did not play: Whitewater lost to Locust Grove 16-13.
Series Record: First meeting ever
What to Know: Because of COVID-19, the Central Lions have reshuffled their schedule at times. So far, the Lions have only played once, dropping a quickly scheduled game against county rival Temple 14-7. This will be the Wildcats’ fourth game of the regular season. The squad’s only victory came in a 16-13 win against Fayette County.
Despite the loss to Temple, the Lions’ Narada Levette rushed for 115 yards on 22 carries. On the defensive side of the ball, Courtland Caldwell finished with 12 tackles, three for a loss and a sack.
Haralson County Rebels (3-0) at Model Blue Devils (2-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Rome
Coaches: Haralson County: Scott Peavy: Model: Jeff Hunnicutt
Last Week: Haralson County beat Bowdon 21-10. Model beat Trion 31-0.
Series Record: Model leads series 7-3.
What to Know: Haralson County is off to a fast start with victories over Pepperell (28-10), Manchester (32-0) and Bowdon (21-10). They take on a Model squad that dropped its first game to Sonoraville (20-14), but has won two games in a row, beating LaFayette (21-20), and Trion 31-0. Haralson County built a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and added a final touchdown in the third quarter. For the Rebels, it’s been a combination of solid offense and quality defense that has led to the undefeated season.
Where to find the game: 93.7-FM
Darlington Tigers (2-0) and Heard County Braves (3-0)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. in Franklin
Coaches: Darlington: Tommy Atha. Heard County: Tim Barron
Last Week: Darlington beat St. Francis 41-9. Heard County beat Manchester 35-20.
Series Record: Heard leads series 1-0.
What to Know: Heard County has outscored its opponents 91-55 through three games getting victories over South Atlanta (20-6), Pepperell (36-29) and Manchester (35-20). The Braves scored early and often against Manchester last week, building a 35-0 lead at one point of the game. Quarterback Maurice Fench competed 11 passes and threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns en route to the win.
Running Back Omar Jackson rushed for 88 yards. Isaiah O’Neal and Jonathan Echols led the way with three catches each. Ashton Bonner shone on both sides of the ball, with an interception on defense and TD catch from Fench on offense.
Where to find the game: B92-Country
Mt. Zion Eagles (2-0) at Towns County (2-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m
Coaches: Mt. Zion: Brad Gordon. Towns County: Jason Roquemore
Last Week: Mt. Zion beat Landmark 28-21. Towns County beat Lumpkin 43-14.
Series Record: Mt. Zion leads 7-1.
What to Know: Mt. Zion opened the season with victories over Central Talbotton (40-0) and Landmark Christian (28-21). The two victories this year already top last year’s 109 record. Despite last year’s disappointing 1-9 record, Mt. Zion has enjoyed plenty of success under Gordon who led the Eagles to 10-win seasons in 2018 and 2017. Towns comes in riding a two-game winning streak, with wins over Bethlehem Christian, and Lumpkin County.
Temple Tigers (2-1) at Cass Colonels (3-0)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Cartersville
Coaches: Temple: Scotty Ward. Cass: Steve Gates.
Last Week: Temple lost to Heritage-Ringgold 14-7. Cass beat Sequoyah 15-10.
Series Record: First meeting ever
What to Know: If the first three weeks are any indication, Scotty Ward’s Temple Tigers are going to play a competitive brand of football every time they take the field. The Tigers opened the season with victories against county rivals Bowdon (16-12) and Central (14-7) before falling last week to Heritage-Ringgold, 14-6. Cass enters the season with a perfect record. In addition to beating Sequoyah, Cass also knocked off Dawson County and Adairsville. Temple has three more non-region games. Running back Phillip Johnson has been the Tigers go-to-guy out the backfield with three touchdowns. He had over 100 yards in the season opener against Bowdon.
Northgate Vikings (1-1) at Villa Rica Wildcats (1-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Villa Rica
Coaches: Northgate; Mike McDonald. Villa Rica: Christian Hunnicutt
Last Week: Northgate was off: Villa Rica: Lost to Christian Heritage 38-6.
Series Record: Villa Rica leads 2-0.
What to Know: Both teams come into the non-region contest with one win under their belt. Villa Rica opened the season with a convincing 41-7 victory over Spencer before falling to Christian Heritage last week. Northgate comes into the game after taking last week off. The Vikings lost to Sandy Creek in the first game of the season, before rallying to beat Locust Grove.
Where to find the game: 98.9-FM
