Around the nation, supporters, parents and athletic officials held ceremonies in honor of the first day that high school athletes were eligible to sign letters of intent (LOI) to play for their school of choice in their sport of choice.
Five athletes from Carrollton High School were among those thousands of athletes to do just that.
The Trojans that signed with colleges to play sports include MJ Morris, who signed with North Carolina State to play football, Kayla Watts signed to compete for Shorter University's womens' soccer team while Lady Trojan basketball players Jasmine Jones and Kehinde Obasuyi signed with Chipola College and Western Carolina respectively.
Watts is an accomplished student athlete. She was a three-year varsity starter, received her academic letter, and also received the Presbyterian College Fellows Award. Additionally, Watts was a 2021 state cup champion.
Jones is a member of National Honors Society and was named to the All-Region team last year.
Obasuyi has been a starter on the varsity basketball team all four years of her high school career. She also earned her academic letter and was named to the All-Region team.
Also Caleb Wall will compete on the golf course at the University of West Georgia.
Wall was part of the state runner-up golf team in 2021, made the first team for All-State, placed third individually in the state for AAAAAA and set the state scoring record for CHS
Morris will head to the Wolfpack after leading Carrollton to a 12-2 overall record and an Elite 8 appearance in the 6A playoffs.
He rushed for a net gain of 414 yards on 109 carries. He also scored seven rushing touchdowns.
As a passer, he completed 185 passes in 294 attempts for 3,082 yards with 33 TDs to only nine interceptions.
UWG adds two including Wall
Todd Selders and the UWG men's golf team announced the signing of two future Wolves today as Caleb Wall and Ethan Kolisz have signed their National Letters of Intent to attend the University of West Georgia.
Both Wall and Kolisz boast impressive high school and junior golf résumés, and Selders is looking forward to having the duo join the team next fall.
"I'm excited about adding both Caleb and Ethan to the men's team next fall," said Selders. "They both have excellent games and can make an immediate impact for us."
Wall is a local product of Carrollton High School, where as a junior he finished third individually in Class AAAAAA. He shot a 66 in the final round of the State Tournament to help the Trojans to a second-place team finish.
Kolisz prepped at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, and helped the Vikings to a sixth-place finish at the AAAAAAA State Championship. As a junior, Kolisz shot 72 at the Viking Invitational to claim low medalist honors.
The duo is set to join the Wolves next fall. West Georgia recently finished up their fall seasons, and are preparing for their spring championship segment in 2022.