Five local football teams start "2nd Season" this weekend

Five high school football teams that call Carroll County home start their "second seasons" this weekend when the state playoffs kick off a five-week stretch of win-or-go-home games that will culminate Dec. 9-11 when eight state championship trophies will be awarded at Georgia State University's Center Parc Stadium, originally known as Centennial Olympic Stadium.
But the race to the title begins under hometown Friday night lights throughout the state Friday and Saturday night.
Bowdon (9-1), Villa Rica (7-2) and Carrollton (9-1) will enjoy home field advantage in their opening round games as either No. 1 or No. 2 seeds, while Mt. Zion and Central will be on the road as No. 3 and No. 4 seeded teams, respectively.
The Red Devils (6A) and Wildcats (6AAAAA) won region championships during the regular season to earn their top rankings as top-seeded home teams. The Trojans placed second to Rome in Region 5AAAAAA.
Other area teams which will be competing in playoff action include Bremen (5-5) at Fannin County (9-1), Haralson County (9-1) home vs.Chattooga County (5-4), and Heard County (5-5) at Dade County (7-3).
Locally, four Carroll teams have previously won state championships, including Bowdon (1971,1992), Carrollton (1956,1961,1964,1971,1972,1974,1998), Central (1986,1987) and Villa Rica (1986).
Defending state champions include Grayson (7A), Buford (6A), Warner Robins (5A), Marist (4A), Pierce County (3A), Callaway (2A), Irwin County Public 1A), and Prince Avenue (Private 1A).
All-time, Valdosta High has won 24 state football championships and is followed by Buford with 13.