The fifth-ranked Bowdon Red Devils ended their regular season on the hardwood with an 85-42 victory against Gordon-Lee.
Authur Johnson had 26 points. Tray Wyatt had 16 points and added four steals. Seth Farmer chipped in 15 points and had three blocks. Andrew Messer had seven points and nine rebounds. Kolton Drummond finished with seven points and nine rebounds. Andrew Hopson had nine points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three rebounds.
The Red Devils earned a double-bye into the Region 6-A tournament that will be played next week at Armuchee.
Heard County-HaralsonIn a Region 5-AA rivalry, the Heard County Lady Braves knocked off rival Haralson County 58-38 on the road Saturday night. With the win, Heard County improved to 16-4 and 5-1 in the region.
Three players finished in double figures for the Lady Braves, with Jasmine Owens scoring 16, Jayden Boykin 13, and Hermonie Garza 10.
Mt. ZionThe Mt. Zion Eagles fell to 6-15 overall and 3-11 in Region 6-A with a 74-53 loss to Trion. It was the Eagles’ seven loss in a row.
Mt. Zion closed out its regular-season at Fulton Leadership Academy on Monday.
The Lady Eagles lost to 59-43 against Trion. Mt. Zion’s record dropped to 18-6 overall and 6-4 in the region.
CarrolltonThe Carrollton girls kept their region record perfect with two wins on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Trojans beat Dalton 74-31 and Paulding County 68-22.
The Lady Trojans won for the 15th time in a row Saturday and improved their record to 23-1 overall and 13-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA.
The Trojans lost to Dalton 63-41 Friday before knocking off Paulding County 58-52. With the win, Carrollton improved to 9-13 and 5-8. They close out the regular season on Tuesday at home against East Paulding.
CentralThe Lions won for the third time in a row with a 72-40 victory over Ridgeland. The win pushed the Lions’ record to 16-8 overall and 7-4 in Region 7-AAAA.
The Central girls won twice over the weekend to snap a three-game losing streak, beating Ridgeland 52-16 and Villa Rica 53-50. With the two victories, Central improved its record to 10-13 (3-7).
Villa Rica
The Villa Rica girls lost twice over the weekend, falling to New Manchester 47-40 in a Region 6-AAAAA game. The two losses dropped Villa Rica’s record to 5-17 (3-7).
The Villa Rica boys lost to New Manchester and head into Tuesday’s regular-season finale at Jackson-Atlanta with a 12-10 and 6-5 record.
Oak MountainThe Oak Mountain boys improved to 10-9 overall and 4-2 in GISA Region 1-AA action with a 66-53 win over Windsor Academy. The win extended OMA’s winning streak to three in a row.
The OMA girls rolled past Windsor Academy with a 71-29 win. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak and improved the Lady Warriors record to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in GISA Region 1-AA.
Oak Mountain returns to action Tuesday against St. George’s.