After Bowdon and Haralson County took last week off, eight of the nine local high school football teams return to action this week.
Only Bremen gets the week off this time around.
Among the key matchups, Carrollton plays visiting Rome in a Region 5-AAAAAA contest.
This week’s action also features two local teams renewing their rivalries as Central travels to Heard County
Elsewhere, Mt. Zion and Haralson County will try and keep their undefeated seasons alive.
Bowdon and Villa Rica will try and win for the second time.
Temple will try and win for the second week in a row and for the fourth time this year.
Trion Bulldogs (1-2) at Bowdon Red Devils (1-3)
Today, 7:30 p.m. at Bowdon
Coaches: Trion-Sean Patrick. Bowdon-Richard Fendley.
Series Record: Bowdon leads 28-11-1
Last Week: Both teams were off.
What to Know: After having an open date last week, both teams return to action tonight in the Region 6-A opener for both squads. Bowdon started the season with three losses before beating Heritage School from Newnan. Trion dropped contests to Coosa and Model before beating Dade County. Both teams will open the Region 6-A portion of their schedule.
Where to Find the Game: 98.9 FM-Great Classics
Rome Wolves (2-2, 1-0 Region 5-AAAAAA) at Carrollton Trojans (1-1, 1-0 Region 5-AAAAAA)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Carrollton
Coaches: Rome-John Reid. Carrollton: Sean Calhoun
Series Record: Tied 3-3
Last Week: Rome beat South Paulding 22-20. Carrollton beat Dalton 34-24.
What to Know: Rome plays for the fifth time this season, while COVID-19 has interrupted a portion of the Trojans season. Carrollton’s victory last week against Dalton to open the region portion of its schedule was just its second game of the season. Both teams have played Collins Hill with Rome falling 28-14 and Carrollton dropping a 46-24 decision. Trojan quarterback James McCauley passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, Keyshawn Ridley ran for 74 yards and two scores and Christian Lett had 104 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7 FM
Central Lions (2-1) at Heard Braves (4-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Heard County
Coaches: Central-Darius Smiley. Heard County-Tim Barron
Series Record: Central leads 5-3.
Last Week: Central beat Villa Rica 49-28. Heard lost to Cedartown 48-14.
What to Know: The Lions have won two contests in a row after dropping their first game of the season to Temple. Central running back Narada Levett is coming off a 315-yard, four-touchdown performance over Villa Rica. Heard County opened the season with four wins in a row before falling last week to Cedartown.
Where to Find the Game: B-92.1 FM
Haralson County Rebels (4-0) at Banks County Leopards (1-4)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Banks County
Coaches: Haralson County-Scott Peavy. Banks County-Jay Reid
Series Record: First meeting
Last Week: Haralson County did not play. Banks lost to Fannin County 49-13.
What to Know: The Haralson County Rebels are off to a fast start after winning their first four games. Haralson County beat Pepperell, Manchester, Bowdon and Model before heading into last week’s open date. Banks County’s only victory came in their fourth contest of the season when it beat Lumpkin County. The Leopards have lost to Commerce, Franklin County, East Jackson, and Fannin County.
Where to Find the Game: WKNG AM 1060 AM
Heritage School Hawks (0-4) at Mt. Zion Eagles (4-0)
Tonight, 7:30 at Mt. Zion
Coaches: Heritage-Micah Alba. Mt. Zion-Brad Gordon.
Series Record: First meeting
Last Week: Heritage lost to Kings Ridge Christian 20-0. Mt. Zion beat Dade County 35-33.
What to Know: The Eagles enter the game against visiting Heritage with a perfect record. Three of the four victories for Mt. Zion have been nail-biters. In addition to the Eagles two-point win last week over Dade County, the Eagles defeated Landmark 28-21 and Towns County 28-21. Mt. Zion rolled to a 40-0 season-opening win against Central-Talbotton. Heritage’s first season in the Georgia High School Association hasn’t gone like the Hawks had hoped. In addition to getting shut out last week, the Hawks also failed to score against defending Class A Private School State champion Eagle’s Landing Christian.58-0. The Hawks have been outscored 134-48.
B.E.S.T. Academy (1-1) at Temple Tigers (3-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Temple High School
Coaches: B.E.S.T.-Joshua Moore. Temple-Scotty Ward.
Series Record: B.E.S.T leads 1-0
Last Week: B.E.S.T. was off. Temple beat Pepperell 34-21.
What to Know: Temple running back Phillip Johnson comes into the contest after rushing for 747 yards through five games. Johnson’s big numbers include a 219-yard, three TD performance last week against Pepperell. He has rushed for eight TDs. In addition to last week’s win against Pepperell, the Tigers have also knocked off Central and Bowdon. B.E.S.T. has only played twice with a win against North Clayton.
Grady Grey Knights (0-4) at Villa Rica Wildcats (1-3)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Villa Rica
Coaches: Grady-Kevin Clark. Villa Rica-Christian Hunnicutt.
Series Record: First meeting.
Last Week: Grady lost to Northview 21-6. Villa Rica lost to Central 49-28.
What to Know: Villa Rica opened the season with an easy 41-7 win against Spencer before losing to Christian Heritage, Northgate and Central. Villa Rica has been outscored 118-82. This week they face a team in Grady that has also struggled. The Grey Knights enter the contest in search of their first victory of the season after dropping games to Fayette County, Mays, North Atlanta and Northview. Grady has struggled to get its offense on track and has been outscored 126-41.
It is the Region 6-AAAAA opener for both teams.
