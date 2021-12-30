DOWN TO THE WIRE

The second day of the Hilburn-Patterson Tournament at Haralson County had several close and exciting games, two of which ended on buzzer beaters. The day ended, and the stage was set for a boys’ championship game between Harvester Christian and Rockmart, and a girls’ championship between Haralson County and East Paulding.
The first game of the second day was a losers’ bracket boys game between the Temple Tigers and the Bowdon Red Devils. The Tigers and Red Devils both had close games in the first round, but neither team was able to come away with a win. The matchup turned out to be an exciting game with a last second finish.
Kolton Drummond and Authur Johnson scored most of Bowdon’s points in the first half. Aman Jackson and Jikorian Boykin did all the scoring for Temple in the first quarter, and Bonnard Edouard and Ezekiel Jacobson joined in on the action in the second. This gained the Tigers a slight 29-28 lead at halftime.
Free-throw shooting was a huge part of the game in the second half. In the fourth, Bowdon’s Johnson scored six points off foul shots alone, and Temple’s Boykin and Jackson combined for 6 points off free-throws in the second half as well.
In the final seconds, the game was tied at 59. Temple turned it over with a travel and Bowdon had the inbound. The Red Devils’ Seth Farmer was fouled shooting, and he made his second free throw to put Bowdon up 60-59. There were 4.6 seconds left and Temple had to go the length of the court. Temple’s Samuel Zimbron caught the Tiger inbound in stride and dribbled all the way down the court. He put up a long layup and it banked in just as the buzzer sounded. Temple won 61-60 in a losers’ bracket thriller.
The next game marked the start of the second round of the girls’ championship bracket. The East Paulding Lady Raiders, coming off a decisive victory over Cedartown, collided with Piedmont Alabama’s Lady Bulldogs, who had a first round bye.
East Paulding played well in the early going, and the Lady Raiders jumped ahead to a 15-9 lead at the end of the first. Lady Raider Kylie Shoonmaker had a very strong second quarter performance. East Paulding spread the ball around to add to their point advantage, and it was 27-15 going into the half.
Emily Farmer, Ava Pope, and Lele Ridley for Piedmont showed some accurate shooting early in the second half, but Destinee Lovejoy, Kylie Shoonmaker, Cora Barger and the Raiders kept fighting on both sides of the ball to keep and extend their lead for the rest of the second half and to secure the win. East Paulding will play Haralson County in the final after a 50-38 win over Piedmont.
On a more positive note for Piedmont, Lele Ridley matched 1000 career points with 10.9 seconds left in the game. Ridley had to make two foul shots for her 999th and 1000th points. She received the game ball for this feat in a very notable storyline from the tournament.
The third game kicked off the second round of the boys’ championship bracket. The Cedartown Bulldogs and the Rockmart Yellow Jackets played in a cross-county rivalry for a spot in the final.
From the tip, the game was all about aggressive defense from both teams. Rockmart’s Damian Horton had the first point of the game after being fouled at the rim. Treylin Davis added on with two back to back threes, and the Yellow Jackets were up 7-0 in the first. MJ Holiday led the comeback charge for the Bulldogs to make it 12-11 going into the second, but the Jackets still led by one.
Jakari Clark was huge for Rockmart on both sides of the ball in the first half, forcing turnovers and capitalizing on them. Grant Dempsey for Cedartown had a put-back that tied the game at 20 with around 2 minutes until the half, and it was 23-22 when the halftime buzzer sounded.
The second half was mostly Rockmart in the early minutes aside from a three from Cedartown’s MJ Holiday. The Bulldogs closed the gap to 30-29 halfway through the third, and they took the lead at 34-32 with foul shots from Holiday again. Xavier Holiday had a nice move for two and an assist to Ronald Knight to extend the Bulldog lead at 38-34, and it was 38-36 going into the fourth.
In the fourth, both teams slowed down on offense. Cedartown called a timeout midway through the fourth with the score 42-39. Cedartown had a narrow lead. Later, Quinlan Cothron had a layup off a rebound to put the bulldogs up by two with 11.6 seconds left. Rockmart tried a play and called a timeout. There were 6.9 seconds left then. After a few passes around the arc, Jakari Clark for Rockmart sank the winning three pointer from the top of the key. Rockmart won 48-47 on a buzzer beater three. They will play Harvester Christian in the final.
In the fourth game, the Haralson County Lady Rebels met the Rockmart Lady Yellow Jackets to duel it out for a spot in the final. Haralson County had a first round bye for hosting the tournament, and Rockmart was coming off a hard fought victory over Bremen in the first round.
In the first quarter, Analee Morris for Rockmart and Rylie Harrell and Chloe Hyatt exchanged shots and defensive plays. Hyatt and Harrell got the advantage for the most part, and Haralson County jumped ahead to a 14-6 lead at the end of the first.
The second quarter was Harrell’s quarter. She had nine points including an and-one. Haralson’s Morgan Martin also had two three-pointers in the second. Rockmart’s Zori Williams helped keep things close with her own pair of threes, but Haralson took a 30-17 lead into halftime.
The Lady Rebels started the second half with a three from Bayleigh Chandler, but soon after, Morris and the Lady Jackets went to work. They had figured out how to better defend Haralson County’s slow-paced offense, and Rockmart closed the gap to 36-29 at the end of the third.
In the fourth, Morris, Sky Myers, and the Lady Jackets put together a great effort to cut into Haralson’s lead. Within the final thirty seconds, Morris made a pair of foul shots to make it a one score game at 46-43. However, Haralson County’s Mallory Garner was able to make a free-throw that put the game out of reach, and the Lady Rebels won 47-43. They will play East Paulding in the final.
The fifth and final game of the day switched back to the boys, as Haralson County faced the Harvester Christian Hawks to decide who would play Rockmart in the final. Haralson’s boys were awarded a first round bye as the host team, and Harvester had led a comeback victory over Bremen in the first round to get to this game.
After strong shooting and defense from all the Rebel starters including Jacob Wood, Noah Rasmussen, and Layne Boyd, and others, Haralson County led 19-13 at the end of the first. However, in the second quarter, Harvester Christian found their footing in the likes of Nate Jones and Jon Stewart, among other contributors. The Hawks gained a 31-26 that carried into the half.
The Rebels cut down the Harvester Christian lead to 36-34 thanks to points from Kaden Mullins and Jayden Ross, but the Hawks’ Jordan Charles quickly extended the Harvester lead with foul shots and a wide open three from the corner.
The fourth quarter began with a 41-37 Hawks’ lead. The Rebels’ Carson Ray had a jump shot near the midway point in the fourth that made the Hawks’ lead only one point, but after that, Harvester ran away with the game, partially through strong inside scores by Luke Tanner. The Hawks came away with a 53-48 win and will play Rockmart in the final.
For day three of the Hilburn-Patterson tournament, the girls’ championship game will be Haralson County against East Paulding, and Rockmart and Piedmont will play for third place. The boys’ championship will be Harvester Christian vs. Rockmart, and Haralson County and Cedartown will play for third place. There will also be two losers’ bracket games: Temple and Bremen (boys), and Cedartown and Bremen (girls).