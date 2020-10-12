It might have been a rainy night, but it was still a successful one on Friday, as Central, Bowdon, Haralson County, Mt. Zion, Temple and Villa Rica joined Carrollton by putting wins in the victory column.
Central 32, Heard County 13: The Lions extended their winning streak to three in a row and improved their record to 3-1 overall with a victory against Heard County.
After losing to Temple to open the season, Central has stormed back with victories over Whitewater and Villa Rica to set up the showdown with Heard County.
Against the Braves, Central led 6-0 at the half before outscoring Heard County 26-13 over the final two quarters.
Again it was Central running back Narada Levett leading the way for the Lions’ victory.
Levett rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns.
He has now rushed for 800 yards and eight touchdowns in his first four games.
With the loss, Heard County dropped to 4-2.
Heard County’s Ashton Bonner scored on a 52-yard run and quarterback Maurice Fench connected with Ayden Cannon on an 18-yard TD pass to account for Heard’s points.
Central returns to action at home against Northwest Whitfield. The Braves are off next week.
Bowdon 42, Trion 20: After three straight losses, the Bowdon Red Devils are on a two-game winning streak.
After beating The Heritage School from Newnan earlier this year, Bowdon extended its good fortune Friday night with a victory in the Region 6-A opener.
The Red Devils led 35-7 at the half on their way to improving their record to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in Region 6-A play.
The Red Devils face a tough challenge next week when undefeated Gordon Lee comes to town for a region game.
Haralson County 44, Banks County 0: The eighth-ranked Rebels scored early and often in Friday night’s shut-out victory building a 37-0 lead at the half en route to the win.
After leading 8-0 at the end of the first quarter, Haralson County scored 29-points in a span of 12-minutes to lead 39-0 at the half.
Haralson County’s Marc Harris put up some huge numbers on the way to the win, going over 400 yards and scoring three times.
All three of his TD runs were 21-yards or more. Harris came into the contest as the state’s sixth-ranked running back.
It was Haralson County’s second TD this year.
The Rebels also kept Manchester off the scoreboard in a 32-0 win. Haralson County hosts Elbert County next week.
Temple 49, B.E.S.T. Academy 20: The Tigers improved their record to 4-2 overall with Friday night’s victory, their second victory in a row.
The Tigers led 28-14 at the half to gain momentum.
The Tigers benefited from another impressive performance from Phillip Johnson. Johnson is closing in on 1,000 yards for the season after rushing for 200 yards and three touchdowns against B.E.S.T. Academy.
Johnson has now rushed for 947 yards and 11 touchdowns through six games.
Scooter Tanner rushed for two touchdowns for Temple.
Temple is off next week.
Villa Rica 62, Grady 6: The Villa Rica Wildcats improved to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in region 6-AAAAA action with a win against Grady.
The Wildcats’ victory snapped a three-game losing streak.
Villa Rica had lost to Christian-Heritage and Northgate and Central before winning Friday night’s game.
Villa Rica plays a region game at Chapel Hill Friday,
