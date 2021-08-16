Football was officially back at University Stadium on Saturday morning.
The University of West Georgia football team simulated the game-day experience with its first preseason scrimmage in preparation for the 2021 campaign, a much-anticipated return to the gridiron after not being able to take the field and compete in 2020.
After wrapping up fall camp earlier in the week and with classes starting on Wednesday across campus, the Wolves are full-tilt into fall with the countdown to the Sept. 2 season opener against Carson-Newman now at 19 days and ticking.
UWG head coach David Dean noted how the scrimmage was a step in the right direction toward playing meaningful football again, something both the players and coaches are craving by this point.
“It’s good to be out here and actually have a scrimmage again. We’re ready to play somebody else. These guys, every scrimmage they’ve had now over the last 10 scrimmages has been against each other,” Dean said. “They’re tired of that. They’re ready to play somebody else and we’re ready to coach against somebody else.”
Defense set the tone early and often, highlighted by a pick-six from freshman cornerback Devonte Mathews on the first possession of the contest. Mathews, who also made a fumble recovery in the scrimmage, said the defense felt it had something to prove coming off a lackluster practice performance a day earlier.
“We played well. We had a sorry practice (Friday), so we had a talk after practice and the defense all came together. We had to show what we can do on the field to get ready for the season,” Mathews said.
Dean was proud of how the defense delivered, especially early, as the offense was able to move the chains, but couldn’t find the end zone.
“When the defense did give up a first down, they made a stop on the next series to not allow another first down,” Dean said. “That’s great for us, from a field position standpoint, not giving up field position.”
The offense had a touchdown called back due to a penalty in the early goings when junior quarterback Harrison Frost connected on a deep ball to freshman wideout Za’Tarious Anderson in the corner of the end zone, but it was negated by a false start.
Freshman signal-caller Ben Whitlock set up the first scoring drive for the offense, hitting a deep strike to freshman Terrill Cole, resulting in a 33-yard field goal from Omar Cervantes a few plays later.
The offense really started clicking when the coaching staff implemented its red zone work late in the scrimmage, hitting paydirt on a Frost pass across the middle of the end zone to Jaeven West, which was followed by a touchdown scamper from quarterback Griffin Collier on the ensuing possession.
The scrimmage ended on an incredible, one-handed diving snag by Ghetti Brown in the end zone to wrap up the day.
“That’s one thing we’ve emphasized, from an offensive standpoint, is we’ve got to be better in the red zone than we were two years ago,” Dean said. “I challenged the defense. I said, ‘You guys did great in the open field, but we’ve got to be better in the red zone.’ We’ve got to force people, when they get down there, we’ve got to hold them to field goals.”
Anderson, who served as one of the bright spots offensively, is confident everything will start clicking as they continue to work toward the season opener.
“We were a little slow starting off, but down the stretch we came up clutch and got a couple of touchdowns. We’ve got to keep fighting and can’t let our head down,” Anderson said. “Our defense is playing great right now. When the offense gets going like it can, we’re going to be hard to stop.”
Of course, the Sept. 2 season opener at Carson-Newman can’t get here soon enough, but the Wolves understand they’ve still got plenty of work to put in between now and then.
“We’ve played against our offense for more than a year now, so we’re excited to finally face another team,” Mathews said.