It’s been a cross-country tradition since the 1990s, and starting Friday, Carrollton High School will again host the GHSA Cross Country State Championships
Thousands of high school cross country competitors will compete in 13 different races in the 2020 cross country championships over two days.
The top four teams from each region meet, and the top six individual runners qualify to compete at this year’s state meet.
The Carrollton boys and girls are among the favorites in the Class AAAAAA meet for local teams, while the Central girls are one of the teams to watch in the Class AAAA race.
Carrollton senior Collin Jones is favored by many to win the boys Class AAAAAA title after winning the Region 5-AAAAAA race two weeks ago.
His time of 15:30 is the best so far among Class AAAAAA runners.
Mylah Land enters the Class AAAAAA girls meet after winning the region title for the Lady Trojans.
Joining Jones in the boys’ race for Carrollton after strong showings are Will Jennings (15:57), who finished third at the region meet, Laim Laney ( 16:58), who was seventh, Peter Ivester (17:00), who was eighth, and Joshua Spies (17:22), who was 13th.
In addition to Land in the girls’ meet, Carrollton’s Alexia Walter (21:23) comes into the state meet after finishing ninth at the Region 5-AAAAAA meet.
Teammates Brooke Walter (21:29) was 10th, Lydia Baldizon (21:58) was 11th at the region meet, and Kate Mills (22:00) entered the state meet after a 12th- place showing at the region meet.
The Central girls are one of the favorites to win the Class AAAA crown after a strong showing in Region 4-AAAA.
The Lady Lions placed all five of their runners in the top eight at the Region 7-AAAA meet and dominated the team competition.
Central’s Lucy Barker (20:24) crossed the finish line first at the Lady Lions region meet and will be one of the girls to watch in the Class AAAA race.
Lorelei Daughtery (21:43) comes into the state meet after a third-place showing. Teammates Anna Ayers (22:03) was fifth, Bella Abernathy (22:04) was sixth, and Allyah Ayers (22:30) was seventh.
Bremen enters the Class AA meet after a strong showing in both the boys and girls Region 5-AA meet.
Bremen captured both the boys’ and girls’ team titles.
In the boys’ region race, the Blue Devils took the first two spots, with Carl Spivey (16:39) winning and Owen Clotfelter (17:39) taking second.
The Blue Devils’ Adian Brown (18:14) comes into the Class AA state meet after a fourth-place finish at the region meet.
Also, for Bremen, Shoya Nagashima (19:02) was sixth, and Brady Price (19:06) was seventh.
Heard County placed all five of its runners in the top five at the boys’ region meet and heads to Carrollton with high hopes of a strong finish in the Class AA race.
The Braves’ Ethan Lawson (19:01) enters the state meet after finishing fifth in the region.
Also, Bailey Scarbrough (20:02) was 10th, Rowdie Epps (20:09) was 11th, Tyler Brewer (20:30) was 12th, and Calen Hastey (21:41) was 125th at the region meet and will seek strong performances at the state meet.
Heard’s Annie Bradley (21:59) heads to the Class AA state after winning the region meet.
Lady Braves teammates Kimberly Loutzenheiser (26:21) heads to the state meet after finishing ninth; Beth Moreland (30:06) was 14th, Charley Moncus (30:40) 16th, and Lily Barr (34:31) was 18th.
The Bremen girls are led into the state meet after all five of its runners finished in the top seven at the region race.
Chloe Smith (22:20) leads the Lady Blue Devils after finishing second at the region meet.
Bremen’s Ella Sweatt (23:50) was third, Erin Nix (24:04) was fourth at the region meet, Brianna Mauldoon (24:35) was sixth, and Alexis Hugh (24:55) was seventh.
Only three girls teams competed in the Region 5-AA girls race, but Haralson County’s Chesney Johnson (24:28) and Morgan Poss (25:52) head to the state meet after strong showings.
Johnson finished fifth in the region, and Poss eighth.
Mt. Zion heads to the Class A meet after a strong showing in the Region 6-A competition.
In the boys’ race, Jeyson Perez (17:54) finished second at the region meet, Erik Rodriquez (18:28) was sixth, Jonathan Perez (20:45) was 19th, Caleb Morse (21:41) was 24th, and Christian Martinez (22:47) was 36th.
At the girls’ region race, Mt. Zion’s Noelle Ledford (22:50) was third, Jacqueline Rodriquez (28:47) was 19th, Alyiah Smith (33:31) was 28th, and Shannon Hudgins (39:23) was 30th.
