Loralie Cowart, a senior at Carrollton High School, won the girls’ 2020 High School Golf National Invitational on Wednesday at the historic Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
“It was so awesome to win,” Cowart said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This experience at Pinehurst was tremendous and I am so thankful to have won this event and bring the title back to Georgia.”
Cowart is now the reigning champion of the Girls 2020 Invitational Field, where she outperformed 107 other golfers with an even-par score of 216. Cowart established her dominance when she birdied the first hole and performed consistently for the rest of the tournament. The champion finished her three rounds at 70-74-72.
Coming into the competition, Dr. Kurt Hitzeman, head golf coach at CHS, had high expectations for Cowart, but was happily surprised by her performance.
“We drove up thinking maybe we can witness another victory, and lo and behold, she was a joy to watch throughout the tournament,” he said. “Obviously, Loralie is a great player, but there were a number of really strong players there, and the field was extremely large with over 100 girls playing … We’re very fortunate that she’s a part of our program.”
The senior golfer was the first and only CHS student-athlete to attend — and win — the competition since its inception.
The National High School Golf Association’s annual event brings the nation’s top high school golfers together for an invitation-only tournament. This year’s host, Pinehurst Resort, has hosted a number of prestigious golf tournaments like the U.S Open Championship and PGA Championship. This year, golfers from 49 states played in the three-day, 54-hole stroke play event that included team and individual competition.
Although Cowart was not invited for winning the state champion like other athletes, the former state runner-up received an invitation based on her finish in 2019. However, before the 2020 season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cowart attended four tournaments and finished low-medalist in three and runner-up in the other.
“She has become a star athlete at a school that’s full of star athletes,” Hitzeman said. “She’s solidified her reputation as an elite performer in her age group.”
Cowart will attempt to bring home a state championship for the Trojans this upcoming spring season. The Georgia High School Association will announce a confirmation or denial of spring sports this school year at a later date.
