Carrollton High’s Loralie Cowart leads the low medalist race after one round of play Monday in the GHSA Class 6A girls golf championship taking place on Cowart’s home course at Sunset Hills Country Club.
Cowart turned in an 18-hole round of 72 (1-over par), which gave her a one-shot lead over Creekview High’s Makena DuBois (2-over par 73). Neither player strayed far away from par on each hole. Cowart played as steady as possible with 13 pars and two birdies countered by three bogies. Dubois had more birdies with three but bogeyed five times with 10 pars.
DuBois’ Creekview team enjoyed a wide lead in the team standings Monday at plus-24. Scores from three players make up the team tally, and Creekview had a 78 and 86 to go with the 73. John’s Creek was second at plus-40 and Cowart and the Lady Trojans third at plus-42.
Also at Sunset Hills is the 6A boys state tournament, and rounds were still being played into the early evening hours Monday. Four scores posted by host Trojan golfers were Caleb Wall’s 73, Luke Pezold’s 74 and Wyche Green IV’s and Luke Able’s 78 each.
The GHSA golf championships take place over two rounds and will conclude today (May 18).
• At the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Central High’s Tyler Cook carded a round of 79 (8-over par) in the opening round of Class AAAA state play. Cook was an individual qualifier from the Lions boys team.