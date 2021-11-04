For the first time this season, the reigning Gulf South Conference Player of the Year has been honored with a monthly award as Ainsley Cowart was named the GSC Golfer of the Month for October.
In two tournaments this month, Cowart played in six rounds and averaged 72.83 per round and had two top-10 finishes.
At the LeeAnn Noble Memorial in Dahlonega, Cowart finished second with rounds of 71-71-66. Her final round 66 set a new UWG 18-hole record and her tournament score of 208 set a 54-hole scoring record at UWG.
After finishing second at that tournament, Cowart finished the fall season with a ninth-place finish at the Saint Leo Invitational, shooting rounds of 78-78-73.
Cowart and the Wolves had a successful fall season and look to defend their GSC Title in the spring.
Following one of the most successful fall campaigns ever, Austin Fulton capped off the fall by being named the Gulf South Conference Golfer of the Month for October.
In October, Fulton played in two tournaments, averaging 70.17 over six rounds. The Villa Rica native fired off a 208 at the South/Southeast Super Region Preview in Valdosta to win earlier this month, and then finished second last week at the Matt Dyas Invitational.
There, Fulton shot back-to-back rounds of 70 on day one before fighting the wind and cold to shoot a final round 73 and finish second by a stroke.
For the entire fall, Fulton won two tournaments individually and averaged 69.11. He is ranked number two in the nation according to the Golfstat rankings.
The last golfer to win a GSC weekly or monthly award for men's golf was Blake Kollin last season.