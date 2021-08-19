By University of West Georgia
Dr. Morris Council III, an assistant professor in the College of Education at the University of West Georgia, is moving full steam ahead upon tackling his first solo duties as UWG’s Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) in the Fall of 2021.
Council replaces Dr. Robert C. Morris, who served in the capacity for 15 years. The two faculty members had actually been working together in a dual role for the past two years before Council assumed all FAR responsibilities when Morris, a professor in the College of Education, decided to step down from his post.
Council, who earned his Ph.D. in Special Education and Applied Behavior Analysis at The Ohio State University in 2016, brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding to the position as a former student-athlete who played football at Miami (Ohio) University before starting his career in the world of academia.
“It’s been a privilege to have a voice at the table to engage with policies and procedures that impact the day-to-day experiences of our student-athletes. I’m proud to be able to take some of the experiences I’ve gotten as a former student-athlete, experiences just working in athletics at different institutions and bringing that here,” Council said.
“Then on the front end, I love athletics. So I get a chance to visit the practices, be in this space and be around our student-athletes and serve as a mentor and someone they can come to who is closely affiliated, but not within athletics. I think that’s always important. You need someone who has that viewpoint from outside of what’s taking place in the shop.”
Morris has served as a mentor to Council during this transition period, but he is confident about turning him on his own to handle the many different hats that come with the position.
“It’s something that I have enjoyed the heck out of at West Georgia, but there comes a time when it’s best to let somebody younger, more gung-ho do it. It’s just that time,” Morris said. “I just feel it and know it.”
Council previously served as a football learning specialist at Ohio State prior to arriving in Carrollton in 2016. When interviewing for a position in the College of Education, Council requested the opportunity to reach out to David Haase, associate athletic director for student athlete development and academic support at UWG.
“In making that initial conversation and planting that seed, it eventually turned into them actually asking me to consider becoming the FAR,” Council recalled.
And as the baton is passed from one FAR to the next, Morris said it’s rather incredible to see how the position has evolved over the past 15 years. When he was first approached about becoming West Georgia’s FAR, he was intrigued and accepted the responsibility, but he remembers having to pretty much learn on the job during the early goings.
He credits joining the Faculty Athletics Representatives Association — FARA — as a tremendous help in learning the ins and outs of everything that goes into being a productive representative for student-athletes. He eventually became FARA’s vice president of Division II.
“That’s how I found out how to be a FAR. I met all these FARs who do just tremendous things for their schools at all division levels. I bought into that and I just thought, ‘Man, this is it,’ ” Morris said.
While there are plenty of challenges in the job, Morris likes to reflect on all the good times he’s had over the past 15 years, highlighted by many road trips on the bus with the UWG men’s basketball program, including receiving two Gulf South Conference championship rings, along with flying out to Colorado with the UWG football team in 2014 for the NCAA Playoff Semifinals.
And now as Council takes over as UWG’s full-time FAR, he is excited about what the future has in store for West Georgia student-athletes and is proud to be a part of their journey under the leadership of President Dr. Brendan Kelly and Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael.
“I think it’s a fantastic time to be affiliated and associated with our athletic department. We have a president who is an athletic guy. He understands athletics and is taking a wealth of knowledge from his experiences and pouring it in here and we have new leadership in athletics in Jason Carmichael,” Council said.
“My goal in all of this is to really provide a level of campus support and influence and also really help reaffirm some of the processes that are taking place. Having that academic support lens, I can have some influence there, in terms of how we’re doing things in athletics.”