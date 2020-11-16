Two Carrollton High students have been named to the All-Metro High School Cross Country Team by the Atlanta Track Club.
The list, sponsored by Powerade, lists 21 boys and 21 girls from 26 schools across the metro area. Selection is based on performance at the state meet, other large invitationals, season-best times, and head-to-head competition. Will Jennings, a sophomore from Carrollton High School who placed 3rd at the State Meet (5A), and Collin Jones, a Senior from Carrollton High School who placed 6th at the State Meet (5A), were the only Carroll County students to be placed on the list.
They will be among the students honored during the All-Metro Cross Country Banquet, which is Atlanta Track Club’s longest-running tradition, dating back to the Club’s founding in 1964. This year the event, at which first, second, and third team rosters will be named, will be conducted virtually during an online ceremony broadcast on Atlanta Track Club’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.
In addition, the Club will announce the Most Outstanding Boys and Girls Athletes at the virtual banquet. Coaches and the public will vote for the award. Public voting is open today through Friday on 11Alive’s website.
“This season created new challenges for high school runners,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s Executive Director. “Despite lost practice times and reduced opportunities to compete, the young athletes on this year’s Powerade All Metro Cross Country team stood on every start line with confidence and positivity and crossed the finish line with personal bests, course records, and state championships.”
The Club also hosts the Powerade All Metro Track & Field Banquet in June.