Central High head football coach Darius Smiley was the guest speaker at the Carrollton Kiwanis Club Friday, and although he said a lot about his Lions team that opened the new season last night in Lions Valley against Chapel Hill High School, he also focused his remarks on the education of his players off the field and what happens to them after their playing days are over.
“Winning football games is important, but it is also very important what they (the players) do in the classroom,” Smiley said.
The fact that this players have maintained a 3.3 or above grade-point average as a team in each of his four seasons as the Central head coach is evidence that the “importance of what transpires in the classroom” is more than a line used during a speech to impress civic club members.
“I also think it is important for our young men to go on and become good husbands and fathers once their football playing days are over,” he added.
However, winning games is why scoreboards are posted on athletics fields and court, and Smiley said that he is thrilled to have the new jumbo-tron scoreboard that was on display Friday night for the first Central varsity football game .
“Around $100,000 in advertising was sold for the scoreboard so we are deeply grateful to a lot of local businesses and individuals who have enhanced what we think are as good of facilities as there are anywhere,” Smiley noted, “and I give all the credit to our boosters, fans, parents, board of education and other supporters.”
As for his players who suited up in the season opener last night against the visiting Panthers from Douglasville, Smiley told he Kiwanians and their guests that he thought this is his best team in his five years at Central. After turning in 3-7, 2-8, and 3-7 records in his first three years leading the Lions, Smiley enjoyed a winning season during the COVID curtailed 2020 campaign, turning in a 6-4 mark that included a season-ending loss to eventual state champion Marist in the first round of the AAAA playoffs.
As for completion in Region 7AAAA this fall, Smiley said that the Cedartown Bulldogs were the team to beat for the region title. However, the two teams will not meet until the 9th game of the season on Oct. 29.
Central will be at Lions Valley next Friday night for a non-region game against Towers High School of Decatur.
A full recap of Friday night’s Central-Chapel Hill game will be carried in Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Georgian.