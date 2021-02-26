Central's Sheffield goes back-to-back as champ

Completing an already decorated career on the wrestling mat, Central High's Aaron Sheffield won his second straight GHSA championship taking the Class 4A 160-pound class at the Traditional tournament held at the Macon Centreplex.
Sheffield won his first two matches of the 2020-21 event by pinfall against competition from Flowery Branch and Bainbridge. His dominance continued into the semifinals, building up a 10-1 score to win by major decision.
The finals were not as easy as Creed Thomas from Jefferson took Sheffield into overtime. The Lion still prevailed 5-3.
"In all honestly, I feel like I wrestled the worst match of my season in the finals," said Sheffield, a pre-season Iowa Nationals All-American. "It went into overtime when it shouldn’t have. But I still came out on top, which is what matters. The kid I had wrestled me as well as he could and it was a fun match. I get excited in overtime because that’s what I’ve been trained to do my whole life, win in overtime.
"I just got worked up about the match. I was going through in my head about all these 'what if' questions, like what if I lose. What if I let everyone down, stuff like that. But before the match I was able to just block it all out and wrestle. I still wrestled nervous, and it showed, but once the whistle blew I didn’t feel the pressure anymore."
"All year long Aaron has been an incredible anchor for this team," said Central wrestling coach Jeremiah Fountain. "He has stepped up into a leadership role very well. He’s been the kind of guy that will push his teammates even when it might not be the popular thing. He is an incredibly hard-working young man who is highly driven. But most of all he sets a quality example for this team because he wrestles with a high level of technique, intensity, and effort. Watching Aaron wrestling and coaching him are truly a privilege."
For his high school career, Sheffield amassed a record of 151-9 with 91 pins. None of those nine losses took place in his junior season, where he went 45-0 and became a defending state champion for his senior campaign.